Oilers' Evander Kane to take Rolls Royce ride back home to Edmonton, team officials question his slight detour: Report

Evander Kane is taking a different route home after the Edmonton Oilers’ Game 2 win against the Golden Knights on Thursday. According to NHL insider Jordan Schmaltz, Kane will ride back to Edmonton in a Rolls Royce. He plans to stay just south of Reno for the night before continuing north through Montana.

Schmaltz tweeted Evander Kane's plans:

"Breaking: #sources out of Nevada have told me Evander Kane will indeed take a car service in the Rolls Royce all the way back to Edmonton following tonight’s game #2. Sounds like the plan is to stay tonight just south of Reno at the Bunny Ranch before venturing north thru the chin of Montana and onward."

Some team officials are questioning the long detour, though, but the Oilers seem fine with it as long as Kane is ready for Game 3. Schmaltz said that Kane is getting Rodman-like treatment, meaning he has space to prepare in his own way.

"Yes some team officials are questioning the slight detour tonight but keeping the star players mind right comes first and foremost. Kane is receiving the Rodman like treatment- we don’t care where you are, just make sure you’re there for puck drop. Situation is evolving. #LetsGoOilers" Schmaltz said.

Kane scored in the 5-4 overtime win on Thursday. His goal early in the third period gave the Oilers a 4-2 lead. He also had three shots, five hits and two penalty minutes. Kane has three goals and two assists in seven playoff games. He also has 20 shots, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating.

Evander Kane returned to the Oilers lineup after a long hiatus

Evander Kane returned to action during the first round of the playoffs for the first time since having surgery in September to fix hip and abdominal injuries. He later had knee surgery in January. After the 4 Nations Face-Off break, he practiced with the Oilers to get ready for the playoffs.

This is Kane’s third year of a four-year contract. His deal has an average yearly value of $5.13 million. Last season, he had eight points in 20 playoff games as the Oilers reached the Stanley Cup final. In the regular season, Kane played 77 games and scored 44 points.

The Oilers lead the series 2-0 and will return home for Game 3 on Saturday night in Edmonton. Kane is expected to be ready for the matchup, no matter how he travels.

