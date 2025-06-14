Oilers’ Evander Kane takes direct dig at Panthers ahead of Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 - “Maybe get little too much credit”

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane grabbed the headlines ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final by calling out the Florida Panthers. He suggested that the Panthers are being credited a bit too much for their playing style and denied that Florida is causing the Oilers to lose focus.

"I think they maybe get a little too much credit for how crazy they drive teams. I don't think it's Florida driving us crazy at all. " Kane said, via NHL.com. [1:32]

Kane pointed to Game 3 as a match where things got heated, but said Edmonton stayed focused and that the team has done well not to let the Panthers get in their heads.

"I think, you know, you maybe look at Game three," Kane added. "I don't know what else anybody would expect that's going to get out of hand, but I think we've done a great job of, of not letting them get in our head or really use that to our advantage...

"So, you know, I think there's frustrations in other areas. And, you know, I think we did a great job of battling back last game. But, you know, I don't think that's really been a key for us."

So far, the series has been close, with three of four games decided in overtime.

The Florida Panthers gave up a 3-0 lead in Game 4, which no other team has done in Cup Final history. The Edmonton Oilers came back to win 5-4 in overtime, and that comeback helped the Oilers regain momentum in the series.

Oilers captain talks team excitement before Game 5

Now, the Oilers are looking to carry their energy into Game 5. They will start goalie Calvin Pickard, who came in during Game 4 and made 22 saves in the win.

Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid talked about the Game 5 excitement.

"Obviously, it's a different feeling than it was last year," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "Being down three and chasing the whole series. It's a chance to put ourselves in a good spot here tonight with a big effort. (And so,) we're excited. I'm sure they're excited too, Everyone's excited, (because) It's a big game."

Pickard will be making his first Stanley Cup Final start. Coach Kris Knoblauch also added Viktor Arvidsson back to the lineup for Game 5. The Oilers hope these moves give them an edge, but the Panthers are expected to keep the same lineup.

