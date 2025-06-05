Oilers' Evander Kane takes subtle dig at Matthew Tkachuk after thrilling Game 1 OT win against Panthers

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane took a subtle dig at Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk following the Oilers' heartstopping 4-3 win in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

The Oilers came back from a 3-1 third-period deficit to win the game on Leon Draisaitl's second goal of the night.

Kane spoke to reporters during his media availability on Thursday, discussing his impressions regarding Game 1. In particular, one reporter asked Evander Kane about what he felt about facing Matthew Tkachuk 2:52 into the press scrum:

“A couple of run-ins last night with Matthew, nothing big, but you renewed your acquaintances. Can you tell us what it's like to play against him? What’s he like to face?”

Evander Kane replied bluntly:

“Just like any other player just likes to talk a little bit more.”

The smile on Evander Kane’s lips suggests he was being politically correct with reporters about sparring against Matthew Tkachuk. Kane, known as a physical player, had a solid game, playing over 22 minutes across 28 shifts. While Kane didn’t figure on the scoresheet, he was a plus-2, dropping nine hits in the game.

The Oilers will be looking to get more from Kane as the series wears on. His scoring ability and physicality should provide the Oilers with the punch the team needs as they look to take a 2-0 series lead on Friday night before heading to South Florida to take on Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

Evander Kane and Matthew Tkachuk have met in Stanley Cup playoffs twice before

Kane and Tkachuck first battled back in 2022 when the Oilers bounced the Flames in five games - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is not the first time Evander Kane faces Matthew Tkachuk in the postseason.

The first time that Kane ran into Tkachuk was in 2022 when the Oilers dropped the Flames in the second round of the Western Conference bracket.

Tkachuk was a member of the Flames before his trade to the Florida Panthers that offseason.

Kane and the Oilers bounced the Flames in the second round in five games.

Tkachuk, with the Panthers, took Kane on in last spring’s Stanley Cup Final. Tkachuk got the best of Kane and the Oilers, winning the Cup in a thrilling seven-game series.

Kane and Tkachuk will be looking to settle the score once and for all this spring.

Both stars face off against one another in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

Tkachuk hopes to hoist his second Cup, while Kane will be looking to get his first championship, and, most importantly, the first Cup for the Oilers since 1990.

If Monday night’s Game 1 was any indication, this series will be another classic, potentially going down to the wire once again.

