Oilers fans go scorched earth on Stuart Skinner for his post game comment after gutting Game 3 loss: "Have some shame and never return"

Stuart Skinner's postgame comment after the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss has upset many fans. The Oilers lost 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights after Reilly Smith scored a buzzer-beater. The puck went in off Leon Draisaitl’s stick, but fans blamed Skinner for not sealing the post.

Skinner started the game because Calvin Pickard was unavailable due to an injury from Game 2. He made 20 saves in the game, but the final goal led to harsh online reactions.

Following the tough loss, Skinner said:

"That's a goalie's job to give your team a chance to win the game. I thought I did, but it's a couple of tough bounces here & there."

Many Oilers fans were angry about Skinner’s comment.

“Have some shame and never return,” one fan wrote.

“The Oilers will never win the Stanley Cup with Skinner,” another fan wrote.

"Dude.. no offense but you can’t stop a beach ball…" a fan said.

Some fans felt Stuart Skinner should have taken more responsibility for the loss. However, not everyone was critiquing Skinner.

"Tough game, good job stu, .4 seconds, get em next" one fan reacted.

"Coach mentioned this goal postgame but he’ll Never say that they hung Skinner out to dry. Even Rick Tocchet on TNT tonight alluded to the skaters hanging skinner out to dry as they did here." a fan said pointing to moments from the game.

"You gave us a chance for 59 minutes and 59.6 seconds to be fair" another fan tweeted.

The team had a 2-0 lead in the first period but allowed Vegas to come back and win the game.

Stuart Skinner explained the play leading to the goal in last second

Stuart Skinner explained his decision during the final seconds, saying he saw William Karlsson coming in fast and thought time was almost up.

"Yeah, Karlsson, he just threw it out there, which he knew he was going to do, and then I thought he was going to shoot it right away," Skinner said (0:34)."I thought he didn't have that much time, so I just sprawled, went out there. I stayed with him for another half secondnand then caught us with point four seconds left."

Stuart Skinner called the last-second goal “devastating,” but added that these things happen in games. Despite the loss, the Edmonton Oilers are leading the series 2-1. They will play Game 4 on Monday.

