  • Oilers fans rip Stuart Skinner for goaltending blunder that wiped 3-0 lead vs. Flames : "Did he have a stroke?"

Oilers fans rip Stuart Skinner for goaltending blunder that wiped 3-0 lead vs. Flames : "Did he have a stroke?"

By ARJUN B
Published Oct 09, 2025 05:28 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Oilers fans rip Stuart Skinner for goaltending blunder that wiped 3-0 lead vs. Flames - Source: Imagn

In Wednesday’s season opener between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, the Oilers built a 3-0 lead by the second period, but the Flames staged a late comeback, scoring twice in the second and once in the third to tie the game 3-3 in the final seconds of regulation.

The tying goal came when Flames’ Connor Zary fired a shot from the neutral zone. Goalie Stuart Skinner stopped it but left the puck in front of the net.

Oilers’ Evan Bouchard was nearby and Blake Coleman poked the puck between Skinner’s legs to score. Skinner appeared to expect Bouchard to handle the puck, resulted to the blunder.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustration. One fan criticized Bouchard, calling him

"Bouchard is horrible not worth the 10 mil"
Another questioned Skinner’s judgment, asking,

"Did Skinner have a stroke? Dude had ample time to do something with the puck there??? Like wtf???"
Here are some fan reactions:

"Skinner ALL the way back on his bullshit!! cant wait for his bum ass to cost us a Cup for the 3rd straight year..." one fan wrote,
"Lol, he believes he should be an olympic goalie" another fan wrote.
"First game and Skinner, is writing his ticket out of Edmonton like WTF" a user commented.
"Totally. Bouchard is equally to be blamed" another user wrote.

For the game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Oilers, while Connor Zary and Matvei Gridin tallied for the Flames.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
