Oilers general manager Ken Holland elaborated on the acquisition of forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

Negotiations with Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek were characterized by thoroughness, highlighting a deliberate approach to bolstering the team's roster. Holland emphasized the versatility of the new acquisitions:

"We're adding two players. ... Both are versatile."

He underscored their ability to contribute in various roles and situations, particularly highlighting their proficiency in penalty-killing. Discussing the lineup arrangements under coach Kris Knoblauch, Holland talked about ongoing discussions:

"I haven't exactly talked to him about where he thinks they're going to fit."

He expressed anticipation in seeing the finalized combinations and acknowledged the importance of depth down the middle, particularly in the playoff scenarios. Regarding potential further moves before the Mar. 8 trade deadline, Holland said:

"Obviously, if you look at the way the deal is done, we've got Henrique at 25 cents on the dollar, and we've got Carrick at 50 cents, so we do have some money and some cap space left."

The assertion underscores Ken Holland's determination to capitalize on available resources to fortify the team's defensive capabilities. His commitment to exploring additional defensive options is evident in his statement:

"I’m going to continue to work the phones here tonight, tomorrow, and through Friday and see if we can do anything else."

His proactive approach reflects the urgency to bolster the team's defensive depth, ensuring that they remain competitive.

With cap space available following the recent acquisitions, Ken Holland remains poised to seize opportunities that arise in the trade market to ensure the team's success.

Stuart Skinner's resurgence solidifies Oilers' confidence as Ken Holland pauses goalie trade talks

Stuart Skinner's resurgence in goal couldn't have come at a better time for the Edmonton Oilers, especially with the trade deadline looming.

Despite a recent rough stretch, Skinner's stellar performances have reaffirmed his status as a reliable netminder. Ken Holland made a statement:

"No, I’m not exploring the market at all. I’ve got a guy that was a Calder Trophy finalist with 27 wins, and he’s (25) years of age. Calvin Pickard has come up, and he’s done a real good job.”

It aligns with Skinner's strong showing against the Boston Bruins in the previous game. The fact that Holland decided to halt the trade talks for the goalie shows the kind of faith he has for Skinner to be the primary goalie.

Despite a brief slump post-All-Star break, Skinner's comeback was remarkable. He has won his last three games and boasts an impressive .950 save percentage. Moreover, Skinner set a new franchise record with 12 consecutive wins during the Oilers' 16-game winning streak.