Oilers GM provides 'very positive' Zach Hyman injury update after dislocated right wrist

Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman is in rehab after undergoing surgery during the NHL playoffs due to a dislocated wrist. The forward sustained the injury during the Western Conference finals when he collided with Dallas Stars' Mason Marchment.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman appeared on the Oilers Now podcast by Bob Stauffer, and gave an update on Hyman's situation.

"I just got an update the other day that he had a recent appointment with the doctor and things are looking good," Bowman said. "I mean, it's still hard to predict when he's going to be ready to be cleared for gameplay, whether that's going to be like before camp, during camp, near the end of camp.

"I think as we get into camp a little bit more, we'll know that, but he's training in every other way. So it's not like he's not doing anything now. It's just that part of being able to use his hands and practice the passing and shooting that he's not at that point of his rehab yet. But I think everything's been very positive."

Hyman had 70 goals, regular season and playoffs combined, in the 2023-24 season as he helped the Orioles to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance. However, his offensive production dipped last season, but he was crucial for the Oilers during the playoffs.

He had 11 points in 15 games before his injury and led the league in playoff hits with 111, at least 30 more than the next best player. His absence had a significant impact on the Oilers, who were defeated in the Cup Finals for the second consecutive year by the Florida Panthers.

Zach Hyman's comments on his potential return to the lineup

Zach Hyman was unable to swing the club during a charity golf tournament a few weeks ago. He wore a cast on his fractured wrist and was unsure when he would be able to return.

"I don't even know what the timeline is, to be honest, but that's definitely not out of the question," Hyman said. "I haven't set a date or anything like that. I've dealt with it with the ACL. Once you set a date, you get disappointed if you don't play on that date. So I hope to play on opening night. I don't know if I will."

Hyman is expected to play in the first line alongside Connor McDavid, a combination that has worked for Kris Knoblauch in the past.

