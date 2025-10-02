Oilers GM reveals intent behind Connor Ingram trade with Stuart Skinner's contract expiring

The Edmonton Oilers recently bolstered their goaltending depth by acquiring veteran netminder Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.
Utah agreed to retain $800,000 of Ingram's $1.95 million cap hit for the final year of his contract. The move follows Ingram being placed on waivers last week and clearing without being claimed.
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman recently opened up about the intent behind acquiring Connor Ingram, who will start in Bakersfield to regain form after missing training camp.
"Plan for him is to go to Bakersfield," Bowman said. "He's not been in training camp right now, so we need to get him going, get him up to speed. The way we look at it is this is a great depth option for us. And I think whether it's injuries or whether it's the play of our team, it's nice to know that we have someone in our organization that's had some recent success in the NHL
Both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are in the final year of their contracts. When asked about re-signing them, GM Stan Bowman said no extension talks have occurred, though they aren’t ruled out.
"Yeah, we haven't talked to them about extensions. Not to say that we won't, but I think you're right. Sometimes that goes both ways, where you get a really motivated goalie, and you get them wanting to prove that they're the guy for the future."
"So now, we've essentially got three guys in that boat in the last year of their contracts, and we'll have to sort out what we're going to do with our goaltending over the next 10 months," he added.
Connor Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program twice
Ingram has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program twice in his career. He first entered the program to address depression and undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) while playing for the Nashville Predators in 2021.
He entered the program again after the death of his mother in late 2024. Connor Ingram was with the Utah Mammoth and was cleared to return in August. Drafted 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL draft, the 28-year-old has a record of 39-44-15 with a GAA of 3.14 and a .902 save percentage.
