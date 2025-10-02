  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers GM reveals intent behind Connor Ingram trade with Stuart Skinner's contract expiring

Oilers GM reveals intent behind Connor Ingram trade with Stuart Skinner's contract expiring

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 02, 2025 10:42 GMT
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
Oilers GM reveals intent behind Connor Ingram trade with Stuart Skinner's contract expiring - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers recently bolstered their goaltending depth by acquiring veteran netminder Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations.

Ad

Utah agreed to retain $800,000 of Ingram's $1.95 million cap hit for the final year of his contract. The move follows Ingram being placed on waivers last week and clearing without being claimed.

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman recently opened up about the intent behind acquiring Connor Ingram, who will start in Bakersfield to regain form after missing training camp.

"Plan for him is to go to Bakersfield," Bowman said. "He's not been in training camp right now, so we need to get him going, get him up to speed. The way we look at it is this is a great depth option for us. And I think whether it's injuries or whether it's the play of our team, it's nice to know that we have someone in our organization that's had some recent success in the NHL
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are in the final year of their contracts. When asked about re-signing them, GM Stan Bowman said no extension talks have occurred, though they aren’t ruled out.

"Yeah, we haven't talked to them about extensions. Not to say that we won't, but I think you're right. Sometimes that goes both ways, where you get a really motivated goalie, and you get them wanting to prove that they're the guy for the future."
Ad
"So now, we've essentially got three guys in that boat in the last year of their contracts, and we'll have to sort out what we're going to do with our goaltending over the next 10 months," he added.

youtube-cover
Ad

Connor Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program twice

NHL: MAR 07 Utah Hockey Club at Blackhawks - Source: Getty
NHL: MAR 07 Utah Hockey Club at Blackhawks - Source: Getty

Ingram has entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program twice in his career. He first entered the program to address depression and undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) while playing for the Nashville Predators in 2021.

He entered the program again after the death of his mother in late 2024. Connor Ingram was with the Utah Mammoth and was cleared to return in August. Drafted 88th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL draft, the 28-year-old has a record of 39-44-15 with a GAA of 3.14 and a .902 save percentage.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications