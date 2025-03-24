Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman on Sunday, shared a new update on contract negotiations with Connor McDavid, whose $100 million contract expires after next season. McDavid will be eligible for an extension on July 1.

Ad

Bowman, joining Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk on After Hours, said that extending McDavid’s contract is the team’s top priority. He confirmed ongoing talks with McDavid’s agent, Judd Moldaver, and is confident about reaching a deal.

"We have a good relationship with Judd Moldaver, his agent. And everything I said about Leon (incredibly passionate, etc.), you can probably repeat that for Connor," Bowman said (5:18).

Ad

Trending

"An incredible leader and person, just a great, great teammate. He loves to cheer for the guys, pump everybody up, and be very supportive as a leader.

However, Bowman said discussions will happen in the offseason because McDavid wants to focus on playing.

"Of course, he’s the most important player we have here, so that is priority number one. We’ll get to that this summer. Now is probably not the time to really be talking about that, but we all know that Connor is going to be here, and we’re going to make it happen."

Ad

Connor McDavid has scored 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 63 games this season. He started playing for the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 and has won multiple MVP awards and scoring titles. That has helped him reach 1072 career points in just 708 games.

McDavid has led the NHL in scoring several times; his career highest was 153 points in the 2022-23 NHL season. Last season, he led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup finals but missed the championship, as the Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers 2-1 in game 7.

Ad

When asked if fans should worry if McDavid isn't signed by July 1, Bowman said there is no need for concern.

"Judd and I will have to get on that in time. But I am confident we will," Bowman said.

Ad

Connor McDavid and his teammate Leon Draisaitl are both out of the Oilers lineup due to injury currently.

Kris Knoblauch's remarks on Connor McDavid and Draisaitl's injuries

Connor McDavid has a lower-body injury sustained against the Winnipeg Jets, while Draisaitl is also out with an undisclosed injury. Both players are expected to miss about a week.

"Obviously, we have to be cognizant of what’s ahead of us," Knoblauch said Friday, via NHL.com.

Ad

"The playoffs are very important and pushing guys that are injured to make themselves worse is not ideal... ultimately it comes down to the medical staff saying when the player should return and how much time he should have off."

Despite the injury, McDavid had been playing well, extending his points streak to 13 games before being sidelined. The Oilers have a 41-24-5 record and are second in the Pacific Division, tied with the LA Kings in points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama