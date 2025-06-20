Oilers GM Stan Bowman breaks silence on Connor McDavid's future with Edmonton after Stanley Cup loss

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman spoke about Connor McDavid’s future with the team on Friday. Speaking during the morning press conference, Bowman answered questions on McDavid's contract extension as he will enter his contract year in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Ad

Bowman viewed the Oilers captain as the team’s top priority.

"Well, Connor's the best player in the league, most important player League," Bowman said. "He's our captain. He's our leader. So certainly he's the number one priority."

Bowman added that the team will respect McDavid’s timing for contract talks.

"And I think also listening to Connor's take on things, like he's earned the right for us to be respectful of his timing," Bowman added. "Certainly, we're eager to meet with him whenever he wants, but also understanding that just went through a very tough ending to the season, so timing wise, that's kind of going to drive that process. But there's no question, he's a pivotal player on our team."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year. This time, the Oilers lost 5-1 in Game 6 to end their run. Last season, they took it to game 7, but this season, they failed to turn the tide after the Panthers' 5-2 win in Game 5.

“We lost to a really good team," McDavid said. "Nobody quit... They are back-to-back champions for a reason.”

Ad

McDavid also praised Florida’s strong play and team depth, mentioning that six of their players had 20 or more points.

Edmonton's initial playoff run looked good as they were able to win before taking their first three rounds to Game 7. They beat the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars before reaching the Final. But they fell short of completing their Stanley Cup campaign.

Connor McDavid's comments on his contract extension

With Leon Draisaitl’s new $112 million contract ($14 million cap hit) beginning next season, Connor McDavid was asked about his contract discussions with the team.

Ad

"Only been a couple days...," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "... (will) talk to my agent a little bit, and family... (to) make some decisions whenever that time comes. There's no rush on anything like that."

"If I feel there's a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem... I'm sure we'll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks. But I'm not in a rush to make any decision."

The Oilers now focus on McDavid’s future and getting ready for next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama