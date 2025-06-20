Oilers GM Stan Bowman breaks silence on Connor McDavid's future with Edmonton after Stanley Cup loss

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman spoke about Connor McDavid’s future with the team on Friday. Speaking during the morning press conference, Bowman answered questions on McDavid's contract extension as he will enter his contract year in the 2025-26 NHL season.
Bowman viewed the Oilers captain as the team’s top priority.
"Well, Connor's the best player in the league, most important player League," Bowman said. "He's our captain. He's our leader. So certainly he's the number one priority."
Bowman added that the team will respect McDavid’s timing for contract talks.
"And I think also listening to Connor's take on things, like he's earned the right for us to be respectful of his timing," Bowman added. "Certainly, we're eager to meet with him whenever he wants, but also understanding that just went through a very tough ending to the season, so timing wise, that's kind of going to drive that process. But there's no question, he's a pivotal player on our team."
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year. This time, the Oilers lost 5-1 in Game 6 to end their run. Last season, they took it to game 7, but this season, they failed to turn the tide after the Panthers' 5-2 win in Game 5.
“We lost to a really good team," McDavid said. "Nobody quit... They are back-to-back champions for a reason.”
McDavid also praised Florida’s strong play and team depth, mentioning that six of their players had 20 or more points.
Edmonton's initial playoff run looked good as they were able to win before taking their first three rounds to Game 7. They beat the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars before reaching the Final. But they fell short of completing their Stanley Cup campaign.
Connor McDavid's comments on his contract extension
With Leon Draisaitl’s new $112 million contract ($14 million cap hit) beginning next season, Connor McDavid was asked about his contract discussions with the team.
"Only been a couple days...," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "... (will) talk to my agent a little bit, and family... (to) make some decisions whenever that time comes. There's no rush on anything like that."
"If I feel there's a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem... I'm sure we'll get into it over the course of the next couple of weeks. But I'm not in a rush to make any decision."
The Oilers now focus on McDavid’s future and getting ready for next season.
