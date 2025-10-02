Oilers GM Stan Bowman dismisses Kirill Kaprizov's record deal having effect on negotiations with Connor McDavid

Kirill Kaprizov sent shockwaves across the hockey community after signing an eight-year, $136 million contract with a $17 million annual average value with the Minnesota Wild. The biggest contract in NHL history comes before the Edmonton Oilers have been able to complete the contract extension of Connor McDavid.

Ad

The rising salary cap definitely helped the Wild reach a decision where they paid Kaprizov an extra $8 million after reports circulated that he had rejected an eight-year, $128 million deal. While there were a few question marks around the Wild's contract sum, there has been no doubt that McDavid will earn the same amount and even more.

Yet it is Kaprizov's negotiations that may affect the three-time former MVP. Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, was asked about the impact of Kaprizov's deal. Bowman believes McDavid is in an entirely different stratosphere to consider any effects on his negotiations.

Ad

Trending

"I mean, you'd have to ask them (Connor and his agent, Jeff Jackson) on that," Bowman said (5:47). "I don't know. I think in some ways Connor's just a... he's a unique player. There's no one in the world like him. So, I don't, I don't have a comment on that, whether it would be impacting it at all."

Ad

Ad

Kaprizov's deal surpassed the previous highest contract annual average value of $14 million offered by the Oilers to Leon Draisaitl. His contract even surpasses other superstars like Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner, who are earning $12 million annually in deals signed this year.

Kaprizov's deal is expected to impact other free agents in the 2025-26 class, including Jack Eichel, Kyle Connor and others. But McDavid was always supposed to be deserving of a contract in excess of the $17 million AAV, considering the salary cap increase in the next few years.

Ad

Stan Bowman continues to share 'positive' updates about conversations with Connor McDavid camp

Stan Bowman also claimed that the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid are negotiating in a positive direction. The general manager emphasized the 28-year-old star's on-ice play in the preseason so far.

"Very positive conversations," Bowman said. (4:22) "All of them have been. I can't add perspective from what's in on their side. I can just say we're ready and excited to have Connor here, and he looks excellent.

Ad

"I think he looked in rare form the other night, which is good to see him and Leon finding some chemistry with Freddy. Like, that was nice to see. So, nothing's changed from that perspective."

McDavid didn't feature in the game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, which Edmonton lost 4-2. The Oilers have won four of the six preseason games they have played thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama