Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman shared his thoughts on defenseman Evan Bouchard, who signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension. Speaking on the 100% Hockey podcast, Bowman said Bouchard has endured too much unwarranted criticism.
"He (Bouchard) had a great playoff the year before I joined," Bowman said. "And then (in 2025) I got to watch him close, and he’s a very good player. I think probably he takes too much criticism (for turnovers) … I’ve tried to push back a bit on... media that are hard on him."
Bouchard registered 67 points last season, without missing any games. Later in the playoffs, he scored 23 points in 22 games. In the previous 2024 playoffs, Bouchard scored six goals and 26 assists for 32 points. He has consistently performed well for the Oilers with his two-way play.
Bowman believes Bouchard’s mistakes get more attention than others.
"I don’t think he makes any more mistakes than other guys," Bowman said. "It’s just when he does, they tend to get highlighted more … I don’t know why that is."
Bowman also revealed that Bouchard played through pain in the 2025 playoffs. Doctors thought he might miss games, but he always played.
"He played through ... pain this year," Bowman said. "Games where this playoffs, talking to the doctor after the game, (the Dooctor's) like, ‘I don’t think Bouch is going to be able to go (play) tomorrow.’ ... By the time the game rolls (starts), he just says, ‘I’m fine, no problem.'”
He compared Bouchard’s situation to what Corey Crawford faced in Chicago. Bowman said even great players receive unfair criticism.
"Bouch is kind of the same way," Bowman said. "Amazing player … he has (struggled with) turnovers, but so does everybody (at times) … It’s just weird, (that) for some reason, his (errors) seemed ... (are) magnified."
Bouchard was drafted as the 10th pick by the Orioles in 2018. In six seasons, HE has played 347 regular-season games, scoring 238 points.
Evan Bouchard and the Oilers' contract negotiations went smoothly
Evan Bouchard talked about his four-year contract in early June. He said four years worked well for both sides. Bouchard called the process exciting and said it was not too painful.
"We (Bouchard and Oilers) kind of decided four years was a good term," Bouchard said, via NHL.com. "It was an exciting process, (and) it was nothing too painful."
Bouchard's goal is to win the Stanley Cup. He believes the Oilers have the players to make it happen. They have reached the Stanley Cup Final two times in the last two years, but were defeated by the Florida Panthers. Bouchard believes the team is close and just needs to figure things out.
