Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman shared his thoughts on defenseman Evan Bouchard, who signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension. Speaking on the 100% Hockey podcast, Bowman said Bouchard has endured too much unwarranted criticism.

Ad

"He (Bouchard) had a great playoff the year before I joined," Bowman said. "And then (in 2025) I got to watch him close, and he’s a very good player. I think probably he takes too much criticism (for turnovers) … I’ve tried to push back a bit on... media that are hard on him."

Ad

Trending

Bouchard registered 67 points last season, without missing any games. Later in the playoffs, he scored 23 points in 22 games. In the previous 2024 playoffs, Bouchard scored six goals and 26 assists for 32 points. He has consistently performed well for the Oilers with his two-way play.

Bowman believes Bouchard’s mistakes get more attention than others.

"I don’t think he makes any more mistakes than other guys," Bowman said. "It’s just when he does, they tend to get highlighted more … I don’t know why that is."

Ad

Bowman also revealed that Bouchard played through pain in the 2025 playoffs. Doctors thought he might miss games, but he always played.

"He played through ... pain this year," Bowman said. "Games where this playoffs, talking to the doctor after the game, (the Dooctor's) like, ‘I don’t think Bouch is going to be able to go (play) tomorrow.’ ... By the time the game rolls (starts), he just says, ‘I’m fine, no problem.'”

Ad

He compared Bouchard’s situation to what Corey Crawford faced in Chicago. Bowman said even great players receive unfair criticism.

"Bouch is kind of the same way," Bowman said. "Amazing player … he has (struggled with) turnovers, but so does everybody (at times) … It’s just weird, (that) for some reason, his (errors) seemed ... (are) magnified."

Bouchard was drafted as the 10th pick by the Orioles in 2018. In six seasons, HE has played 347 regular-season games, scoring 238 points.

Ad

Evan Bouchard and the Oilers' contract negotiations went smoothly

Evan Bouchard talked about his four-year contract in early June. He said four years worked well for both sides. Bouchard called the process exciting and said it was not too painful.

"We (Bouchard and Oilers) kind of decided four years was a good term," Bouchard said, via NHL.com. "It was an exciting process, (and) it was nothing too painful."

Bouchard's goal is to win the Stanley Cup. He believes the Oilers have the players to make it happen. They have reached the Stanley Cup Final two times in the last two years, but were defeated by the Florida Panthers. Bouchard believes the team is close and just needs to figure things out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama