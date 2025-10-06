Oilers GM Stan Bowman reveals shocking fact about Connor McDavid's $25M contract extension

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman shared details about Connor McDavid’s new two-year, $25 million contract. This deal was decided on by both parties after three months long negotiations starting in July.

Now, the biggest surprise was McDavid signing for $12.5 million AAV, which is the same as the AAV of his current $100 million deal. So, he has not taken a raise despite the NHL salary cap rising to $95.5 million.

Speaking to the media through video conference on Monday, Bowman said the $12.5 million annual value was McDavid’s choice, not a team proposal.

"That's really a question, really more for Connor than us," Bowman said. [13:57 onwards] "Like that was what—that was what Conor wanted. And it was not like we made a pitch that he should sign for that amount. That was never - we never had those conversations at all.

"So, you know, I think when it came down to it, and, you know, we're just excited to get ourselves to where we are today. This is obviously, it's a very exciting day for our organization and for the fans in Edmonton and our team."

Connor McDavid signed this deal after leading the Oilers to the Stanley Cup finals for the second straight year in 2025. He scored 100 points in the regular season (his 8th such season) and later contributed 33 points in the playoffs. However, despite giving it his all, he was unable to change the outcome, and the Oilers lost akin to the 2024 playoffs. The only difference was that they couldn't take it to Game 7 in 2025.

Now, McDavid is motivated to win, and his commitment is unmatched, evident in his willingness to sign a team-friendly contract. Back in September, McDavid had indicated that he was going to sign a contract, which would give him and the Oilers the best chance to win.

"I’m trying to come up with a solution for everybody," Connor McDavid said about his extension in early September, via NHL.com. "I put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, there is a salary cap and my only desire is to win, so trying to figure out that balance is tricky."

Stan Bowman talked about nature of extension talks with Connor McDavid

Stan Bowman also explained that the talks with Connor McDavid were different from normal contract negotiations. They focused more on the team’s direction than on money or structure.

"I would say there's nothing else like this negotiation, ...that was really more of a dialogue and a conversation throughout the last few months, and really nothing to do with the contract itself," Bowman said. "...usually, when you have a negotiation, it's more about back and forth on the term or the structure of the deal. But that was never talked about.

"It was really just the other parts of just, you know, where we're headed and the vision for the team and how we're going to improve, and all those types of discussions, so very unusual but very interesting.

He mentioned speaking often with McDavid’s agent, Judd Moldaver.

"I don't know if I've ever talked to Judd, as much as I have in the last month or so, but it's been great," Bowman said.

McDavid has played 712 games, recording 1,082 points in his career. He has won the Art Ross Trophy five times and the Hart Trophy three times, and one Conn Smythe.

Now, Connor McDavid will focus on the Oilers' season opener. The game will be played against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

