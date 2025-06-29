Oilers GM Stan Bowman updates on Connor McDavid’s future with Edmonton amid piling uncertainty

Connor McDavid’s contract with the Edmonton Oilers ends after the 2025-26 season. He finished another strong season, scoring 100 points in 67 games and leading the playoffs with 33. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final again, but the team lost to Florida.

As of now, no talks have started between McDavid and the Oilers. On Sunday, Oilers general manager Stan Bowman discussed it.

“Well, I can't characterize it, because I don't mean that in a bad way," Bowman said (4:25).

"We really haven't talked to him at all about his contract. It's really just been talking about our team and about, you know, how we can improve and hit what he sees, and that kind of stuff. So the conversations haven't even started.”

After the Oilers' Game 6 loss to the Panthers in the finals, Bowman said that McDavid is their top priority, but they will wait for his response.

“Connor’s the best player in the League," Bowman said (via NHL.com). "He’s our captain. He’s our leader, and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority,” “I think listening to Connor’s take on things, he’s earned the right for us to be respectful of his time.”

Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year deal worth $112 million with Edmonton, and McDavid is expected to do the same, and Bowman reckons McDavid will decide what’s best.

Connor McDavid and Bowman have the same goal

Connor McDavid said that he will talk with his family and agent before deciding on his future and that winning the Stanley Cup remains his main goal.

"I’m going to talk to my agent a little bit and family and all that, and make some decisions whenever that time comes," McDavid said after the Oilers' playoff exit. "But there’s no rush on anything like that."

Bowman agrees with McDavid and talked about his focus on winning.

"We all have the same objective, and I know how passionate he is about winning, and that’s what I love about him," Bowman said. "He’s not just a fantastic hockey player, but he’s a great person, a great leader, and he’s incredibly motivated to do what it takes."

Bowman wants to make smart changes to help Connor McDavid and the team chase the Stanley Cup again next season following two straight finals losses to the Florida Panthers.

