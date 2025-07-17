On Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl took part in a beer league hockey game in Newmarket, Ontario. Surprisingly, their team found themselves down 4-0 after just the first period.

This game provided an opportunity for the two NHL stars to get some extra practice in. However, it seems they perhaps underestimated the intensity of beer league hockey.

Fans were quick to react on social media, poking fun at the lopsided score. One fan posted on X/Twitter:

"Must have brought [Stuart] Skinner with them."

Another fan speculated:

"They're likely just doing zone entry and then setting up plays but not driving the net or shooting."

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"People hear “beer league” and think novice. It’s not. On Long Island my league has B,C,D,E divisions. D has 12 Div…in the 2nd lowest D div some teams have 2-3 college players," one fan wrote.

"Normal start to an Edmonton playoff game. Let’s see what the score is after the 3rd. 7-5 for them I’d say," another fan joked.

"I doubt they’re shooting or doing anything that would actually make it too unfair," one fan commented.

"It is literally just them 2, no other players or a goalie. And they clearly aren't trying haha," another fan said.

This marks the first game since McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

NHL analyst Chris Johnston links Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs

With Connor McDavid’s contract with Edmonton approaching its final stretch, speculation around his future continues to grow. NHL analyst Chris Johnston weighed in on the idea of McDavid potentially landing with the Toronto Maple Leafs once he hits unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Speaking on "The Steve Dangle Podcast", Johnston said:

"Of course, the Leafs — they've been nuts. But again, I think any of the Original Six teams are probably feeling like they could be in that mix if they're good enough (Timestamp: 59:15 onwards).

Johnston stressed that the Oilers need a strong strategy to keep Connor McDavid — whether it’s offering him the league’s top salary or clearly showing how they plan to build a championship-caliber team around him.

