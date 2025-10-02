Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch delivered a strong statement regarding Matt Savoie and his potential NHL debut this season.

Ad

The Oilers fell 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Darnell Nurse and Matt Savoie got goals for Edmonton, while for Seattle, Ryan Winterton (2), Eeli Tolvanen and Josh Mahura did likewise.

After the game, Knoblauch spoke about Savoie, the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft who was traded from the Buffalo Sabres in July 2024. When asked if Savoie is building his game daily in training camp, Knoblauch said:

"He's made a strong impression right from day one, with the I guess the captain's skates before training camp, and then when the main camp opened up. I think he's made a great impression. I think he's been working hard. His details have been good.” (1:24 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Knoblauch also noted that while Savoie was always seen as an offensive player, he’s shown that he can handle the defensive side of the game as well.

“So, he looks like he's ready." Knoblauch added.

Knoblauch concluded that Savoie looks ready for the full NHL season. Savoie has played five NHL games, recording one point.

The Oilers open the new season against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.

Ad

Kris Knoblauch reflects on Oilers’ 4-2 preseason loss to the Seattle Kraken

After the game, Kris Knoblauch reflected on the team’s performance, highlighting special teams as a key factor for the loss. He noted that it would have been good to have the full roster to get power-play reps.

“We had our second unit uh together and they, you know, I thought they did a pretty good job. Um but uh you know a lot of penalties both sides um a lot of stick infractions. You know check with your stick and not your feet,” Knoblauch said. (0:10 onwards)

Ad

“So, but I think the overall difference of the game was the special teams.”

Knoblauch pointed out that the difference in the game came down to special teams. Seattle scored two power-play goals and one short-handed goal, while the Oilers managed just one. Overall, he felt that the team put in a solid effort.

The Oilers close out their preseason against the Canucks on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama