Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch calls $2,000,000 goalie his 'No. 1 guy' amidst uncertainity around Stuart Skinner's return

Calvin Pickard will start Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the decision ahead of Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas. Pickard has taken over the net after Stuart Skinner struggled in the first round.

Skinner allowed 11 goals on 58 shots in his two starts, and Pickard replaced him in Game 3 against the LA Kings. Since then, Edmonton has won four straight games. Pickard posted a .893 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average in the first round. His regular season stats were slightly better, with a .900 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in 36 games.

Knoblauch said Pickard, who signed a two-year $2 million contract with Edmonton last June, is the starter for now and explained that the team will decide who starts after each game.

“Right now, I guess our number one is the guy that gets a start,” Knoblauch told reporters.

He mentioned that Skinner could return at any point.

“We evaluate after every game,” Knoblauch said. “There’ll be a time when Stu is back in that net. Whether that's Game Two, game four, next round, I don't know, but I think we've got two goalies that can win us games.”

The coach added that both goalies are capable of helping the team win. However, the Oilers are sticking with the one who’s getting results. Knoblauch said he hopes the situation doesn’t change.

“Hopefully, I would like it not to change,” Knoblauch said. We’re comfortable with either goalie.”

Game 1 airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Kris Knoblauch and Connor McDavid discuss strategies for beating Golden Knights in playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oilers captain Connor McDavid said his team is ready and focused.

He also recognized Vegas' strengths, calling the Golden Knights a strong and experienced opponent.

“Looking forward to it,” McDavid said on Sunday,via NHL.com. “Obviously, they’re a great team. It was only a couple (of) years ago when they beat us and they won it all, so they're a proven group, battle tested and it'll be a great series.”

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch noted that Vegas is strong off the rush and good at defending the net, and wants his team to manage the puck better and backcheck hard.

"I think the biggest thing (with Vegas) is just how dangerous they are off the rush as a group," Knoblauch said. "They scored more goals off the rush than any team in the NHL during the regular season, so it's going to be really important that we manage pucks and we have a good backcheck to limit those opportunities."

The Oilers’ depth scoring helped them in the last round. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl led the team in points, and Edmonton hopes to build on that success in the next series.

