  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch calls $2,000,000 goalie his 'No. 1 guy' amidst uncertainity around Stuart Skinner's return

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch calls $2,000,000 goalie his 'No. 1 guy' amidst uncertainity around Stuart Skinner's return

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 06, 2025 19:18 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirms Calvin Pickard as Game 1 starter vs. Vegas (image credit: IMAGN)

Calvin Pickard will start Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers against the Vegas Golden Knights. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed the decision ahead of Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas. Pickard has taken over the net after Stuart Skinner struggled in the first round.

Ad

Skinner allowed 11 goals on 58 shots in his two starts, and Pickard replaced him in Game 3 against the LA Kings. Since then, Edmonton has won four straight games. Pickard posted a .893 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average in the first round. His regular season stats were slightly better, with a .900 save percentage and 2.71 GAA in 36 games.

Knoblauch said Pickard, who signed a two-year $2 million contract with Edmonton last June, is the starter for now and explained that the team will decide who starts after each game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Right now, I guess our number one is the guy that gets a start,” Knoblauch told reporters.

He mentioned that Skinner could return at any point.

“We evaluate after every game,” Knoblauch said. “There’ll be a time when Stu is back in that net. Whether that's Game Two, game four, next round, I don't know, but I think we've got two goalies that can win us games.”
Ad

The coach added that both goalies are capable of helping the team win. However, the Oilers are sticking with the one who’s getting results. Knoblauch said he hopes the situation doesn’t change.

“Hopefully, I would like it not to change,” Knoblauch said. We’re comfortable with either goalie.”

youtube-cover
Ad

Game 1 airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Kris Knoblauch and Connor McDavid discuss strategies for beating Golden Knights in playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Oilers captain Connor McDavid said his team is ready and focused.

He also recognized Vegas' strengths, calling the Golden Knights a strong and experienced opponent.

Ad
“Looking forward to it,” McDavid said on Sunday,via NHL.com. “Obviously, they’re a great team. It was only a couple (of) years ago when they beat us and they won it all, so they're a proven group, battle tested and it'll be a great series.”

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch noted that Vegas is strong off the rush and good at defending the net, and wants his team to manage the puck better and backcheck hard.

Ad
"I think the biggest thing (with Vegas) is just how dangerous they are off the rush as a group," Knoblauch said. "They scored more goals off the rush than any team in the NHL during the regular season, so it's going to be really important that we manage pucks and we have a good backcheck to limit those opportunities."

The Oilers’ depth scoring helped them in the last round. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl led the team in points, and Edmonton hopes to build on that success in the next series.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications