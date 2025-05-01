Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch chimes in on Evander Kane's playoff form following 10-month injury setback

Evander Kane missed almost 10 months of hockey due to injuries and surgeries. Many people did not expect him to make a big impact in the playoffs. But he has proved them wrong.

Ad

Coach Kris Knoblauch said Kane’s play gives the team more options. He doesn’t think Kane’s return directly changes how they use Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. But he said Kane has been better than expected and is helping the team in many ways. He praised Kane for scoring key goals, playing tough, and contributing fast after a long break.

"I know Evander is a tremendous hockey player, and even the best players take a while to get going and play their best after 10 months off, banter has done an exceptional job on finding his game and contributing with a couple key goals in this series, another assist and a ton of physicality," Knoblauch said [3:03]

Ad

Trending

Ad

He didn’t play in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings. In Game 2, he returned to the lineup and looked like he was still getting comfortable.

By Game 3, Kane started making a difference. He got an assist on Connor Brown’s goal and later scored one himself. The Kings challenged that goal for goalie interference, but the call stood. The Oilers got a power play after the failed challenge and scored again.

Ad

In Game 4, Kane didn’t score but played over 23 minutes. That was the fourth-highest ice time among all Oilers. In Game 5, he stepped up again. After the Kings scored first, Kane tied the game with a shot that deflected off a defender.

Later in the game, Kane had more big moments. He stood up to a hit from Joel Edmundson and stayed strong. Late in the third, he blocked a key shot from Kevin Fiala to help protect the lead. Earlier in the period, he was cross-checked into his own net but stayed calm and didn’t take a penalty.

Ad

Kane has been playing on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. That line hasn’t scored yet, but they’ve created many chances. They’ve had more shots and high-danger plays than their opponents.

Evander Kane's key goal helped Oilers win Game 5 and take 3-2 series lead

Evander Kane played a key role in the Oilers' 3-1 win in Game 5. After the Kings took a 1-0 lead, Kane tied the game with a wrist shot from the high slot. His goal came just seven seconds after a power play ended.

Kane’s quick response helped shift the game’s momentum. The Oilers dominated early, outshooting the Kings in the first period. Kane's goal set the stage for Mattias Janmark’s go-ahead goal, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead in the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama