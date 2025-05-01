Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch chimes in on Evander Kane's playoff form following 10-month injury setback

Evander Kane missed almost 10 months of hockey due to injuries and surgeries. Many people did not expect him to make a big impact in the playoffs. But he has proved them wrong.
Coach Kris Knoblauch said Kane’s play gives the team more options. He doesn’t think Kane’s return directly changes how they use Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. But he said Kane has been better than expected and is helping the team in many ways. He praised Kane for scoring key goals, playing tough, and contributing fast after a long break.
"I know Evander is a tremendous hockey player, and even the best players take a while to get going and play their best after 10 months off, banter has done an exceptional job on finding his game and contributing with a couple key goals in this series, another assist and a ton of physicality," Knoblauch said [3:03]
He didn’t play in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings. In Game 2, he returned to the lineup and looked like he was still getting comfortable.
By Game 3, Kane started making a difference. He got an assist on Connor Brown’s goal and later scored one himself. The Kings challenged that goal for goalie interference, but the call stood. The Oilers got a power play after the failed challenge and scored again.
In Game 4, Kane didn’t score but played over 23 minutes. That was the fourth-highest ice time among all Oilers. In Game 5, he stepped up again. After the Kings scored first, Kane tied the game with a shot that deflected off a defender.
Later in the game, Kane had more big moments. He stood up to a hit from Joel Edmundson and stayed strong. Late in the third, he blocked a key shot from Kevin Fiala to help protect the lead. Earlier in the period, he was cross-checked into his own net but stayed calm and didn’t take a penalty.
Kane has been playing on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. That line hasn’t scored yet, but they’ve created many chances. They’ve had more shots and high-danger plays than their opponents.
Evander Kane played a key role in the Oilers' 3-1 win in Game 5. After the Kings took a 1-0 lead, Kane tied the game with a wrist shot from the high slot. His goal came just seven seconds after a power play ended.
Kane’s quick response helped shift the game’s momentum. The Oilers dominated early, outshooting the Kings in the first period. Kane's goal set the stage for Mattias Janmark’s go-ahead goal, giving the Oilers a 3-2 lead in the series.
