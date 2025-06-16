Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch faced with "not an easy decision" going into do-or-die Game 6, despite immense confidence in both goalies

Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers are still deciding who will start in goal for Game 6. The Oilers must win to keep their season alive against the Florida Panthers. Knoblauch said the decision will involve the coaching staff, goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, the assistants, and the general manager.

He said on Sunday that it is not an easy choice.

“That’s a conversation with the staff, obviously our goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz, but with all the assistants and general manager to kind of weigh in with how everyone feels and what’s best moving forward,” Knoblauch said (via NHL.com). “It’s not an easy decision.”

Calvin Pickard started Game 5 but gave up four goals on 18 shots. He has a 7-1 record this postseason with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. Pickard had not played since the second round against Vegas when he was injured. He returned in Game 4 of the Finals and helped the Oilers make a comeback after replacing Stuart Skinner.

Skinner has been pulled from his last two starts. He was replaced late in Game 3 and again after the first period of Game 4.

Knoblauch said both goalies have shown they can win games. He believes either one can help the Oilers in Game 6.

“We’ve got two goalies that have shown that they can play extremely well and win hockey games, and we feel that no matter who we choose they can win the game.”

Panthers dominated the Oilers in Game 5 as Marchand created history

The Florida Panthers once again dominated Edmonton in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. They are now one win away from winning the championship. Brad Marchand scored two goals, giving him six in the series, the most by any player in a Final since 1988.

"I've said it a ton of times, we're just enjoying the moment," Marchand said, via NHL.com. "It's a special time, special memories that we're going to have forever. I'm not really nervous, just excited."

The Panthers took an early lead with two goals in the first period, but the Oilers failed to score in the first two periods. Florida controlled the game by building their lead. Edmonton failed to score on three power-play opportunities.

