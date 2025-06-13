The Edmonton Oilers found themselves in a major hole early in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, trailing the Florida Panthers 3-0 after the opening period.

Coach Kris Knoblauch pulled starting goalie Stuart Skinner, who allowed three goals on 17 shots. Backup Calvin Pickard entered in relief. Knoblauch shared the reasoning behind his decision to take Skinner out of the net.

"It’s unfortunate for Stuart to be pulled there," Knoblauch said. "Our team was flat. We didn’t give him any opportunities. And again, taking three penalties in the first period — two high stickings, which I’m hating. It’s unfortunate.

"We needed to change things up, and the change was great, the way he played."

The Oilers were whistled for two high-sticking penalties and a tripping call in the opening frame. The Panthers capitalized on two of those power plays to surge 3-0 ahead.

Despite the early hole, Edmonton fought back in the second period with three unanswered goals. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and Vasily Podkolzin scored to level the game at 3-3.

The Oilers then went ahead in the third with Jake Walman's goal before Florida forced overtime with a late equalizer from Sam Reinhart. In overtime, Leon Draisaitl scored the winner to give Edmonton a thrilling 5-4 comeback victory to level the series at two games apiece.

Knoblauch praised his team's resilience:

"I knew we could come back. It's not easy to, but I know with the group that we have, we can do it. We just gotta dig in and win a few more battles and play a little bit smarter. The guys didn't quit."

The Stanley Cup Final is now 2-2, with Game 5 set to take place on Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Oilers HC looking forward to Game 5

Kris Knoblauch is eager for Game 5 between the Oilers and Panthers in Edmonton. He believes there may not be a better place to experience or play a hockey game than in Edmonton.

"The atmosphere there with the fans, the excitement in the building," Knoblauch said. "But also around the city, I think it's great, and I think it's well deserving that as exciting as this series has been, it can be played in Edmonton."

The Oilers will look to take the lead in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

