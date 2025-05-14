Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch gets 100% real about Leon Draisaitl's Hart Trophy race - "Don't think he gets enough credit"

Leon Draisaitl has arguably been the most dominant hockey player in the world this year.

The Oilers' superstar continues to rack up points with ease, adding another 106 (52 goals, 54 assists) in just 71 games on the season. He did so with Captain Connor McDavid out of the lineup with various injuries and elevated his play during those absences.

Missing 11 games near the end of the regular season dropped Draisaitl from a shoo-in for the Hart Trophy to a very worthy finalist that could still win the award. One thing is for certain: he has head coach Kris Knoblauch's vote.

Knoblauch was asked about Draisaitl and praised his offensive and defensive abilities, saying he's worthy of the Hart and Selke. The Edmonton Oilers shared his full media availability on YouTube.

"You know, in my opinion, Leon should win the Hart Trophy, alright, and maybe doesn't, because of, missed the last couple of weeks, but I don't think that's enough for him not to win it. That's just my opinion. And also probably best defensive forward, also in the league, I don't think he gets enough credit for that," Knoblauch said (6:20).

"And you know, it probably, if he was on the penalty kill regularly, he's probably definitely in that conversation and getting that recognition, just the fact that we have other guys that are contributing with the penalty kill and kind of having roles for more guys. We haven't needed Leon to kill penalties this year, but I think if he was killing penalties, that'd be Selke for sure, without a doubt," Knoblauch added.

Leon Draisaitl is in the final season of his eight-year, $68,000,000 contract extension with the Oilers. His newly signed eight-year, $112,000,000 extension will kick in to start the 2025-26 campaign.

Leon Draisaitl is indeed a finalist for the Hart Trophy

Much to Kris Knoblauch's liking, Leon Draisaitl was announced as a finalist for the Hart Trophy on May 1.

His competition will be Jets star netminder Connor Hellebuyck and Lightning superstar winger Nikita Kucherov.

Draisaitl previously won the Hart Trophy back in 2019-20, another season where he stepped up without Connor McDavid for a lengthy stretch of time. There doesn't appear to be a clear-cut favorite to win the award this year, which could lead to a dramatic reveal.

For now, Draisaitl's only focus is on Game 5 between the Oilers and Golden Knights on Wednesday night in Vegas. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

