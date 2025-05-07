Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch gets real about Connor McDavid, Draisaitl being targeted most by VGK players ahead of Game 2

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes the Vegas Golden Knights pursposely targeted Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Edmonton pulled out a 4-2 come-from-behind win despite Vegas' tight-checking of Draisaitl and McDavid.

Following Wednesday’s morning skate, Knoblauch talked to the media, addressing the close-checking strategy that Vegas employed against McDavid and Draisaitl. Knoblauch had this to say:

“Well, every team knows where we're most successful, and that's when the puck's in Connor and Leon's hand, the two of them because they're going to make the most plays. And those two get checked very closely, and especially Connor, because of his speed. And if you give him a little bit of space, then he's going to make the most out of it.”

The Golden Knights, very much aware of McDavid’s stellar speed and skills, managed to keep him under wraps for about half the game.

But then, McDavid and Draisaitl took over, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 victory.

Knoblauch added:

“And Connor's used to that, and it's difficult, but he somehow finds a way to score regularly. But there's other ways to create that little space, and you know, whether that's just opening up a lane or other tactics that you can use.”

Knoblauch’s comments underscored just how good Connor McDavid is at finding ways of exploiting his opponents’ weaknesses, creating the time and space to score.

The Oilers coach concluded:

“Connor, you know, he's usually trying to find all those advantages because of so much awareness is going towards him when he's on the ice."

Check out Knoblauch’s comments from the 3:05 mark onwards.

As Game 2 looms, the Golden Knights will need to find a way to neutralize McDavid and Draisaitl. Otherwise, they risk falling behind 2-0 in the series with the showdown shifting to Western Canada for Game 3.

McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers comeback in Game 1 against Golden Knights

The Golden Knights had Game 1 well in hand until McDavid and Draisaitl took over. The duo ended the game with two points apiece. Draisaitl finished the night with a goal and an assist, while McDavid registered two crucial helpers.

The Oilers got on the board at the 16:26 mark on Corey Perry’s third goal of the postseason. McDavid and Draisaitl added the helpers on the tally.

Here’s a look:

Draisaitl and McDavid made the Golden Knights pay for a defensive lapse, resulting in Perry making a huge play in close.

The goal also capped a second period in which Edmonton outshot Vegas 12-1.

McDavid and Draisaitl then conspired to tie the game less than a minute into the third period. Draisaitl scored his fourth of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, with McDavid drawing his 11th assist.

Check it out:

While the Oilers managed just six shots in the period, they made their shots count. The club added two more to seal a 4-2 victory and a 1-0 series lead in the Round 2 series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Draisaitl earned the game’s third star for his efforts on the night.

The two clubs will meet on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena for Game 2, the with Edmonton Oilers looking to take a 2-0 series lead.

