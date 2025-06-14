Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch gets real on replacing Stuart Skinner with Calvin Pickard in Stanley Cup Finals Game 5

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch spoke about his decision to start Calvin Pickard in Game 5 on Saturday. Stuart Skinner was pulled again in Game 4 after giving up three goals on 17 shots in the first period. Pickard came in to start the second period and helped the Oilers come back and win 5-4 in overtime.

Ad

It was the second straight game Skinner was replaced. In Game 3, he allowed five goals on 23 shots before being pulled in the third period. The Oilers lost 6-1 and faced discipline issues.

Before Game 5, Knoblauch said that the Oilers were flat and needed a change. He praised Calvin Pickard for coming in and making key saves.

"No, it wasn't an easy call, because we've got two good goaltenders," Knoblauch said. [2:07] "Stu (Stuart Skinner) has come in and played some really big games, especially later in the series. but I think the deciding factor for us was, you know, we won the previous game, and Picks (Pickard) made a lot of big saves.

Ad

Trending

"So that was probably the deciding factor of one we did win, but how well he played for him to get the net again."

Ad

Calvin Pickard made 22 saves, allowing only one goal late in regulation. He also made a big stop in overtime that helped lead to the game-winning goal by Leon Draisaitl.

Skinner has had some good games this postseason, including three shutouts. But his recent starts haven't gone well. He has a 2.99 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage in 14 playoff starts.

Pickard, who has been used in relief, has won all seven games he has played during the playoffs.

Ad

Calvin Pickard is excited to start in the net in Game 5

Calvin Pickard is excited to start in the net for the Edmonton Oilers for the first time in the Stanley Cup finals.

The series is tied 2-2, so the game in Edmonton is going to be a decisive one in terms of the winner being one game close to winning the Cup.

Ad

"It's exciting, a good opportunity for me, obviously," Pickard said to the media, via NHL.com. "It feels like another game for me. Obviously, getting the time in the last game... not having much room for error.

"Then obviously our team really battling back and getting the win, it gives us confidence... The building is going to be electric tonight. It is going to be an exciting day."

Knoblauch’s decision was not about blaming Skinner but rather about giving the team a better chance to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama