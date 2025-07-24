Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch offered a glimpse into the gameplay tweaks coming next season following a significant shake-up behind the bench. The Oilers revamped their coaching staff. Mark Stuart is set to oversee the defense, Paul McFarland handling the power play, Peter Aubry taking over as goalie coach, and Conor Allen stepping in as the new skills coach.

The most notable adjustment will be in the Oilers' penalty kill strategy.

"The penalty kill is where we will have the biggest adjustments," Knoblauch revealed (via oilersnation.com). "As for five-on-five play, we're always looking at how we can get better, but overall, I think we're going to have pretty much the same systems."

Knoblauch believes the team's proven systems, which have carried them to the Stanley Cup final twice, will remain the foundation. However, he emphasized the need for a greater emphasis on skill development to enhance the execution of plays.

"We reduced one coach (three on the bench instead of four), but we added a more of a traditional skills coach. We will have a bit more focus on player development," Knoblauch said.

Knoblauch pointed out that with young talents like Matthew Savoie and Isaac Howard joining the team. The goal is to support their growth while also continuing to help the veteran players sharpen their game. He emphasized that there’s always room to improve, which is why they brought in a coach dedicated entirely to skill development for everyone on the roster.

Kris Knoblauch on the importance of Oilers skill development

Kris Knoblauch said that the importance of skill development doesn't end once players reach the NHL. He believes players should continue to develop even at the highest level.

“I don’t think that’s right, and my time in junior hockey and in the American Hockey League, the emphasis was on development and getting these players better, and I think it’s important that we were doing that here.“ Knoblauch said.

Kris Knoblauch noted that his experience in junior hockey and the AHL emphasized player development. He wanted to bring that same focus to the Oilers.

He also pointed out that he and Stan Bowman shared the same vision for player development, which made it easy for them to work together to find coaches who could fill the entire bench and skill development roles.

