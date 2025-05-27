Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch hints at lineup changes involving Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl for Game 4 against Dallas Stars

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers have their sights set on taking a 3-1 stranglehold in their third-round series against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Ad

After imploding in the third period of Game 1, the Oilers have rebounded with back-to-back wins, grabbing their first lead of these Western Conference Finals.

The production from throughout Edmonton's lineup continues to be impressive, providing coach Kris Knoblauch the ability to tinker with his forward lines on any given night.

In the past, the Oilers have had to load up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line and rely solely on them for offense. This year, that hasn't always been the case, and it's a huge reason why Edmonton is two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Trending

Kris Knoblauch was asked about his lineup plans for Game 4 during his media availability, shared by the Edmonton Oilers on YouTube.

"Well, in the third period, I liked what our game was much better in the third period than it was in the second period," Knoblauch said (5:16). "That being said, I think we can still have success, whether the way our lines were in the second period, and we don't have to go to the third.

Ad

"But with Arvidsson coming in, we have some different combinations that we can do, and we have guys that have worked well. Arvidsson has played really well in a lot of time with Draisaitl; he's also played a lot lately, in the last month or so, with Janmark, so we can have some options there. But yeah, we're still figuring it out."

Ad

Ad

As Knoblauch mentioned, Viktor Arvidsson is expected to re-enter the lineup in place of an injured Connor Brown in Game 4.

Connor McDavid has taken the lead in playoff point scoring

While it's felt inevitable to happen as long as the Oilers remained alive, Connor McDavid regained the postseason point-scoring lead on Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old buried two goals in the 6-1 Game 3 win, improving his playoff totals up to 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 14 games.

Ad

He surpassed his opponent, Dallas Stars' Mikko Rantanen, in the process, who has been limited to just one assist in the first three games of Round 3. The Oilers will hope to keep it this way throughout the rest of the series.

McDavid will look to add to his production in Game 4 against the Stars on Tuesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama