Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch issues stern warning to team despite series lead against 'desperate' Golden Knights 

Kris Knoblauch and the Edmonton Oilers got off to a perfect start to Round 2. Two impressive road wins in Vegas see the Oilers holding a 2-0 lead as the series shifts back to Edmonton.

Captain Connor McDavid implored his team to have a better start to this series than their matchup in 2023, and so far, so good. Edmonton is now the odds-on favorite to win the Stanley Cup, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook; however, head coach Kris Knoblauch knows there is plenty more work to be done.

The Oilers' bench boss expects a desperate Vegas Golden Knights team in Game 4, and he hopes his team is prepared for it. The Edmonton Oilers shared his media availability on YouTube.

"It's going to come down to battles and finishing your opportunities, those kinds of things. You know that they're going to come out hard that's on their forecheck, finishing their checks, and for us, I think it's just about playing fast, and that's one more skating," Knoblauch said (3:13).

"But also, more importantly, it's just how quickly we're moving that puck, we're holding on to it or allowing them get into position, getting set up, we just gotta play fast. Get them out of their structure. So then we can just play hockey," Knoblauch added.

As referred to, the FanDuel oddsmakers have the Edmonton Oilers with the shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at +290.

Kris Knoblauch will have a new starting goaltender in Game 3

After six consecutive wins for backup Calvin Pickard, it will be Stuart Skinner starting in net for the Oilers on Saturday night.

Pickard was shaken up at some point in the Game 2 victory and is unable to go for Game 3. Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X (formerly Twitter).

"Calvin Pickard did not take morning skate in Edmonton. Stuart Skinner told reporters he is starting tonight," Friedman wrote.

Skinner has not started since being pulled after allowing five goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss to the LA Kings in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Kris Knoblauch and the Oilers, backstopped by Stuart Skinner, will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

