Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch keeps his confidence in Stuart Skinner intact despite long injury absence

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch believes in Stuart Skinner, who missed eight games due to a head injury. Skinner got hurt in a game against the Winnipeg Jets in March after a collision. A concussion spotter made the call to remove him. He had made 13 saves before leaving that game.

Ad

Later, he returned against the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars. But in the second game following the first injury, he collided with Stars forward Mikko Rantanen. He played 46:34 minutes before Pickard replaced him in the third period.

On Sunday, Knoblauch told the media about his faith in Skinner.

"Well, Stu hasn't spent much time away. He's been a regular starting goalie through this - the time that I've been here, and hasn't had to have much time off," Knoblauch said (1:28). "So I can't say that 'I see him play well after a long stretch being off', because it hasn't happened.

Ad

Trending

"But Stu is a tremendous goaltender. He's given us a lot of good games, and you know, hopefully that he can pick up where he left off, and he's the practice time sometimes is good for The Goal team, just more practice time work on the technical side of it, but yeah, lot of confidence in Stu that he'll play very well for us."

Ad

Ad

This season, Skinner has a 24-18-4 record with a .894 save percentage. He also has two shutouts.

Last season, he helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final. He was a big part of their comeback after the Florida Panthers started 3-0. He helped the team force Game 7, where they lost 2-1.

While Skinner was out, Calvin Pickard stepped in, and Pickard went 5-2-0 during that stretch.

Stuart Skinner is ready to start against the Winnipeg Jets

Stuart Skinner could start for the Edmonton Oilers against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. The game starts at 5:00 PM MDT. Sports 1440 Edmonton's Jason Gregor shared the news of Skinner's return on X:

Ad

"Oilers update… Stuart Skinner will start in goal tomorrow in Winnipeg."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Knoblauch also confirmed the same in Sunday's interview:

"Skinner is our starting goalie"

The Oilers are back to the playoffs. They are three points behind the Colorado Avalanche in the West, with 97 points. Stuart Skinner's comeback is critical as the regular season nears its conclusion. The team needs a strong finish to get back on track with the unfinished business from last year's Stanley Cup finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama