Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch makes his feelings known about $112,000,000 star's ‘dominant’ game during Connor McDavid’s injury absence

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is having another incredible season.

In a year when Connor McDavid has dealt with injury and suspension and openly admitted to not being at his best, Draisaitl has stepped up and carried the Oilers through 63 games.

The German center has been particularly productive recently, having averaged a point in 22 out of the last 23 games. Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch was asked about his superstar forward's play this season during pregame media availabilities. He raved about his dominance and consistency.

"He has been outstanding all year. And, you know, he really took his game to another level. I know when McDavid got an injury early in the year — Columbus game — and he was out for three or four games, and obviously, you need your best players to step up," Knoblauch said. "You know you're never going to replace McDavid; you need everybody to step up their games collectively. But he did an extremely good job. He stepped up, played really well in McDavid's absence, and never looked back."

"He's really been strong, dominant almost every single night. I can't say many times he's not one of the best, if not the best, forwards on the ice each night. So for him to play as well as he has consistently for that long stretch is pretty remarkable," Knoblauch added.

Draisaitl - whose new eight-year, $112,000,000 contract kicks in next season - has scored 95 points (46 goals, 49 assists) in just 63 games this season. Thus, he leads the league in goals by a wide margin (11 goals) and is second on the NHL point-scoring charts behind Nathan MacKinnon (100 points).

Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is the favorite to win the Hart Trophy

Leon Draisaitl is the frontrunner to take home his second Hart Trophy as MVP of the league in 2024-25.

The 29-year-old first won the award for 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games during the 2019-20 season, stepping in to fill the void left by Connor McDavid's absence due to a knee injury.

Per FanDuel sportsbook, Draisaitl is the odds-on favorite to win the award at -170. Connor Hellebuyck at +160 and Nathan MacKinnon at +550 round out the top three.

Draisaitl and the Oilers are back in action on Monday night in Buffalo against the struggling Sabres. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at KeyBank Center.

