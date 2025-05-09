  • home icon
  Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch makes his thoughts clear on controversial non-call that helped secure 2-0 series lead against VGK

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch makes his thoughts clear on controversial non-call that helped secure 2-0 series lead against VGK

By Jackson Weber
Modified May 09, 2025 20:43 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL: Viktor Arvidsson trips Brayden McNabb - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers stole both games in Las Vegas to begin their second-round series against the Golden Knights.

They now head home with a commanding 2-0 series lead over the number one seed in the Pacific Division. It's been a picture-perfect start for the Oil; however, it hasn't come without any controversy.

Thursday night's overtime thriller had yet to be solved when Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson tripped Brayden McNabb, causing him to awkwardly fall into the end boards and leave the game. There was no penalty called on the play, and just 17 seconds later, Connor McDavid fed Leon Draisaitl to bury the overtime-winning goal for Edmonton.

Golden Knights' fans are understandably irate about the non-call, though Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch believes there have been missed calls on both sides and that the refs have done a good job overall. The Edmonton Oilers shared his media availability on YouTube on Friday.

"One that we were fortunate, I thought it should've been tripping. And it doesn't matter every game, I'm sure Vegas has other plays that they felt that there should have been calls on, and we've got a list of plays that we thought we should have gotten a call or benefited from. And you know, there was a play in the third period; there was a trip that we felt should have been called, and shortly after, they scored a very crucial goal, and very similar to the one that happened in the overtime," Knoblauch said (1:40).
"And you know, no matter if you're a fan, coach, whoever you're cheering for, Team A, Team B, there's always things that you wish didn't go your way or you felt that didn't go your way. And you know, hopefully things don't change the course of the game. And you know, in the third period, we felt there was a call that changed the course of the game, and obviously in overtime, there's a call that they felt changed the course of the game, but hopefully everything works out in the end," Knoblauch added.
It was announced on Friday morning that Viktor Arvidsson would not have a hearing for his trip on Brayden McNabb.

The Edmonton Oilers are now the favorites to win the Stanley Cup

After two impressive road wins in Vegas, the Edmonton Oilers have propelled themselves to the top in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Edmonton is now the favorite to win the Stanley Cup among the final eight teams at +300. Dallas (+330), Carolina (+450), and Toronto (+550) are the next closest, while Vegas (+1700) has dropped to last after their poor start to Round 2.

The winner of Game 3 back in Edmonton will certainly lead to significant shifts in the betting odds one way or the other.

The Oilers will look to take even further control of their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights at home in Game 3 on Saturday night. The puck drops at 9 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

Edited by Jackson Weber
