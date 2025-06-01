Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch provides crucial update on Connor McDavid's availability for Stanley Cup finals as superstar winger leaves practice early

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch gave an important update on Connor McDavid after Sunday’s practice. McDavid left the ice early after speaking with the training staff. It led to questions about his status for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported that McDavid exited while the rest of the team stayed on the ice.

"McDavid had a word with training staff and left practice early today. Rest of the group still out there," Rishaug tweeted.

Brenden Escott of 880 radio shared an update from Knoblauch, saying that McDavid will be ready for Game 1. Knoblauch added that there are no issues with him.

Rishaug also confirmed that Knoblauch saw no major concern, and the team expects McDavid to play without any problems.

"Knoblauch said no major issue, McDavid will be good to go for game one," Rishaug tweeted.

McDavid is a key player of the team and the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Edmonton will face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are aiming to secure their first championship since 1990, and become the first Canadian team to win it since 1993.

Meanwhile, Connor Brown returned to practice and said that he’s ready for Game 1. Reid Wilkins reported that Knoblauch is confident Brown would be good to go.

“Knoblauch says he’s confident Connor Brown will be fine for Game 1,” Wilkins tweeted.

Connor McDavid is the Oilers’ top priority, and they want him to stay long-term

Connor McDavid has led the Oilers since being drafted at No. 1 in 2015. He meets high expectations and scores at an elite level each season; however, he has yet to win the Stanley Cup.

After this season, he'll have one more year on his contract. Some are wondering if he might leave in 2026, but the Oilers do not believe it will happen. Edmonton CEO Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s former agent, said he is happy with the team.

“He’s everything to this organization, and he’s everything to the fan base here,” Jackson said on Friday, via NHL.com. “He’s beloved, and he gives back a lot. He loves playing here. I know that it’s a very comfortable place for him to play. He’s treated very well by ownership, the staff, everyone.”

Jackson added that the team will talk about an extension after the season.

