Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch sends clear message to team ahead of Golden Knights Round 2 battle - "Need other guys stepping up"

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, marking their second postseason meeting in three years. Both teams advanced after winning their first-round series in six games, with Edmonton eliminating the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas defeating the Minnesota Wild.

The series features the last two Western Conference champions. The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup finals last season, falling to the Florida Panthers in seven games. The Golden Knights won the cup two seasons ago.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke to the media on Saturday ahead of the series.

“We're going to need as much as Connor and Leon are our two most valuable players, and they typically impact the game more than anybody every single night. They can only do it so many times,” he said. “We need other guys stepping up.” (3:55)

Several players contributed to the series against the Kings. This gives Knoblauch some confidence heading into Round 2.

The Oilers lost to the Golden Knights in the playoffs in 2023. Vegas won that series in six games and won the cup. In that series, Vegas scored over four goals per game. McDavid and Draisaitl had strong numbers, but the team didn’t defend well enough.

Oilers turn to Calvin Pickard in net as they prepare for Round 2 battle with Golden Knights

This time, the Oilers are turning to a different goalie. Calvin Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner in the Kings series and played well. Pickard went 4-0 in four games and helped the Oilers close out the series.

Pickard said he just wanted to focus on his job.

“Make the saves when I can,” he said via TSN. “Let in one less than the other guy.”

Knoblauch said he trusted Pickard because of how he handled pressure last year against Vancouver.

"I was never doubtful to throw him in because we kind of ripped the Band-Aid off last year," Knoblauch said. "Put him in a very stressful, almost a must-win game against Vancouver and he responded tremendously and gave us a lot of confidence.

The teams split their regular-season games 2-2. Vegas won the first two, and Edmonton won the last two. Draisaitl had four points against Vegas, while McDavid had one assist in three games. Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev led his team with five points in those games.

