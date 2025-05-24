Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch sends subtle warning to Stars ahead of Conference Finals Game 3 - "We got lot of players who are physical"

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Edmonton. The series is tied 1–1 after the Oilers won Game 2 with a 3-0 shutout. Head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke before the team returned home and said the team’s physical style has helped them so far.

Ad

"I think we got a lot of players who are physical and don't shy away from that, but also we need guys who can skate and get there in time to make those hits." Knoblauch said. [4:40]

Knoblauch mentioned Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, Vasili Podkolzin and Kappin for their physical efforts. He said physical play may not win a game directly, but it helps over the series.

Ad

Trending

"You know, certainly adding Kappin, he's been doing that," Knoblauch said. "Podkolzin always been doing that. Hyman has really stepped it up. But I think everybody's been chipping in with that physicality.

"Obviously, Evander Kane has been doing that. So, you know, hopefully over the you know, probably not winning you a game that night with a physicality, hopefully it pays off."

Ad

Ad

Oilers scored three goals in Game 2. Nugent-Hopkins, Kulak, and Brown each scored. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the shutout.

Oilers coach's comments came after Marchment gave the team a subtle warning

Game 2 was tense after a play involving Darnell Nurse and Roope Hintz. Nurse slashed Hintz near the top of his skate in the third period. Hintz fell and left the ice without putting weight on his left foot. The referees reviewed the play, gave Nurse a minor penalty instead of a major, and the Stars are upset with it.

Ad

Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment said there was intent behind the slash, and the Stars remember plays like that. He mentioned that the series is long, hinting at a response.

"There was some intent [on that slash], that's one of our best players and I don't think it was enough," Marchment said, via Yardbarker. "A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if opportunity presents itself, then you take your chance... We've got a long series here."

Ad

Roope Hintz had played just over 12 minutes and did not return. He has five goals and 11 points in the playoffs.

Now, Game 3 is vital for both teams. It will be played in Edmonton, where the Oilers will look to take the lead. The Stars will try to respond after a frustrating loss. Physical play may continue to be a big part of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama