Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch sends subtle warning to Stars ahead of Conference Finals Game 3 - "We got lot of players who are physical"

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Edmonton. The series is tied 1–1 after the Oilers won Game 2 with a 3-0 shutout. Head coach Kris Knoblauch spoke before the team returned home and said the team’s physical style has helped them so far.
"I think we got a lot of players who are physical and don't shy away from that, but also we need guys who can skate and get there in time to make those hits." Knoblauch said. [4:40]
Knoblauch mentioned Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, Vasili Podkolzin and Kappin for their physical efforts. He said physical play may not win a game directly, but it helps over the series.
"You know, certainly adding Kappin, he's been doing that," Knoblauch said. "Podkolzin always been doing that. Hyman has really stepped it up. But I think everybody's been chipping in with that physicality.
"Obviously, Evander Kane has been doing that. So, you know, hopefully over the you know, probably not winning you a game that night with a physicality, hopefully it pays off."
Oilers scored three goals in Game 2. Nugent-Hopkins, Kulak, and Brown each scored. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for the shutout.
Oilers coach's comments came after Marchment gave the team a subtle warning
Game 2 was tense after a play involving Darnell Nurse and Roope Hintz. Nurse slashed Hintz near the top of his skate in the third period. Hintz fell and left the ice without putting weight on his left foot. The referees reviewed the play, gave Nurse a minor penalty instead of a major, and the Stars are upset with it.
Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment said there was intent behind the slash, and the Stars remember plays like that. He mentioned that the series is long, hinting at a response.
"There was some intent [on that slash], that's one of our best players and I don't think it was enough," Marchment said, via Yardbarker. "A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if opportunity presents itself, then you take your chance... We've got a long series here."
Roope Hintz had played just over 12 minutes and did not return. He has five goals and 11 points in the playoffs.
Now, Game 3 is vital for both teams. It will be played in Edmonton, where the Oilers will look to take the lead. The Stars will try to respond after a frustrating loss. Physical play may continue to be a big part of the series.
