Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch shares concerning anticipation about Stuart Skinner's availability for upcoming road games after head-on-knee collision 

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch expressed concern about goaltender Stuart Skinner's availability for upcoming road games after the netminder suffered a head-on-knee collision in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars.

Late in the third period, with Dallas leading 4-0, Skinner was injured after inadvertently making contact with Mikko Rantanen's knee as the winger skated past while Skinner moved out of the crease. Skinner lay on the ice being attended to by trainers before leaving the game.

Knoblauch told reporters postgame that he did not have an update on Skinner's status, but added that he likely won’t be making the trip to Seattle for their next road game.

“I anticipate him not traveling,” Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “Obviously concerned about him. He’ll be looked after and we’ll find out exactly tomorrow what the situation is.”

Before exiting, Skinner had allowed four goals on 21 shots. Backup Calvin Pickard stepped in to close out the game, making three saves in relief.

Despite the injury to their starting goalie, the Oilers rallied with back-to-back goals from Zach Hyman, Corey Perry and Adam Henrique after Skinner left the ice.

“I was pissed at myself. I didn't see what happened. I was on the ice when [Mikko] Rantanen hit Skinner,” Perry said in response to protecting his goalie.

Meanwhile, the Stars got a natural hat trick from Jason Robertson in the second period, while Jake Oettinger made 41 saves for the win.

Kris Knoblauch’s take on Oilers' 4-3 loss to Stars

Dallas opened the scoring late in the first period when Johnston capitalized on a breakaway, lifting a shot over Skinner’s glove after a long stretch pass from Jamie Benn.

Robertson took over in the second, starting with his 30th of the season early in the frame to make it 2-0. A few minutes later, he converted on a 2-on-1 rush, firing a shot through Skinner’s legs to stretch the lead to 3-0. He completed the hat trick on the power play, deflecting Harley’s point shot past Skinner to make it 4-0.

“I didn’t really see us being down 4-0, but we made some costly mistakes that gave them good opportunities. But I thought we did a lot of good things, and we’ve got to work like that for us to have any success," Knoblauch said.

"And for the most part, these two games without our two top centers, I think our guys have done that,” he added.

The Oilers finally broke through in the third. Perry cleaned up a rebound off the end boards on a Walman blast to get Edmonton on the board at 9:30 with a power-play goal. Henrique followed with another power-play marker, ripping a one-timer short side from the left circle off a setup from Perry.

With the goalie pulled, Hyman made it interesting late by pouncing on a loose puck in front to cut the lead to 4-3, but Dallas held on for the win.

