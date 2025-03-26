Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch shares optimism around Leon Draisaitl's return but delivers worrying Connor McDavid injury update

Wednesday afternoon brought another injury update on Edmonton Oilers superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. McDavid (lower body) has been out since leaving during the second period of Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg, while Draisaitl (undisclosed) hasn't played since Thursday's 7-1 rout over the Utah Hockey Club.

Draisaitl was in attendance for Wednesday's morning skate, though he didn't participate in line rushes, while McDavid has yet to resume skating.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on his two superstars during his media availability after practice. It appears that Connor McDavid's return could return soon, while Leon Draisaitl is further along in the road to recovery.

"They're both not playing tonight...Leon will be back sooner than Connor. We're looking at about a week, maybe shorter for Leon & Connor will be longer than that," Knoblauch said.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been extremely productive in the 2024-25 season. McDavid has amassed 90 points (26 goals, 64 assists) in 63 games, while Draisaitl has racked up 101 points (49 goals, 52 assists) in 68 games. Despite missing time with injury, the German center maintains a large lead atop the NHL goal-scoring race, poised to take home his first career Rocket Richard Trophy.

Some time off could be beneficial for Connor McDavid

While you never want Connor McDavid to be out of the lineup with an injury, some rest and recovery heading into the playoffs won't be the worst thing.

The Oilers captain has played more hockey than anyone over the last two years. After dominating through 81 regular-season games in 2023-24, McDavid carried Edmonton through 25 grueling playoff games before losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

After a short summer, the 28-year-old got right back to it with the Oilers. Another 63 regular-season games later, along with four high-intensity games at the 4 Nations Face-Off and it's easy to see McDavid being worn down. A fully healthy and rested McDavid for the spring could be in the best interest of the Edmonton Oilers and their hopes of winning the Stanley Cup.

For now, Edmonton is without McDavid and Draisaitl on Wednesday night when they host the Dallas Stars. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

