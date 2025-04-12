Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch shares raw reaction to Connor McDavid's 'remarkable return' as Edmonton clinches playoff spot

Connor McDavid helped the Edmonton Oilers defeat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Friday to secure their spot in the playoffs. Before back-to-back wins against the St. Louis Blues and Sharks, the Oilers struggled as the Minnesota Wild were catching up to them in the West. Several players like McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were injured and out of the lineup.

However, the team made a complete U-turn after McDavid's return. He registered three assists on Wednesday and four on Friday for seven points in two games.

McDavid got injured in the third period on March 20 during the 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He missed eight games with a lower-body injury, but since his return, he has helped on seven of the team’s last eight goals.

After the game, Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch praised McDavid’s performance.

"Remarkable — coming back and playing at the level he has," Knoblauch said to reporters. "The one goal he didn’t get an assist on actually started with him. We drew a penalty, went six-on-five, and scored. He didn’t get credit for an assist, but he was a big part of that goal.

"He’s been a big boost to our team — that’s an understatement. To play at the level he’s been playing has been a huge advantage for us, obviously."

The Oilers are 46–28–5, two points behind the LA Kings in the standings.

McDavid is just three points away from his eighth career 100-point season and fifth consecutive. He is tied with Mike Bossy and Peter Stastny with seven 100-point seasons. For a broader perspective, Wayne Gretzky has 15 100-point seasons, Mario Lemieux is second with 10 and Marcel Dionne with eight.

Kris Knoblauch praised special teams and Connor McDavid's impact

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch also praised the special teams after the win over the Sharks. Evan Bouchard scored on a power play from a Connor McDavid pass for the first goal of the game. Corey Perry scored another also with McDavid's assist.

"Special teams were a big part of the game tonight," Knoblauch said on Friday. "We had some big penalty kills, and we had the majority of the power plays. We cashed in on those. The power play looked a lot different than it usually does. We spent a lot of time in the offensive zone.

"I think a lot of that starts with Henrik winning the faceoff. And then, of course, McDavid doing McDavid things."

McDavid played a big role on special teams to help secure the win.

