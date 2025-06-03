Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch sounds out on how to counter Panthers' "intimidating game" ahead of Stanley Cup Final rematch

On Tuesday at Rogers Place, Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch, during the Stanley Cup Final Media Day, talked about how the Oilers will deal with the Florida Panthers’ hard-hitting, aggressive play when the series opens on Wednesday.

Knoblauch said that the key to handling Florida’s "intimidating" physical style will be simple puck movement.

"Well, we've got our share players that like that physicality too," Knoblauch said. (2:57). "Certainly don't think we're shy from that play even last year. I think our teams little bit made up a little bit different than it was last year.

"But probably the best way to counter that is just moving the puck well, longer you hold on to it, the more time they get to get in and finish their checks. So I think it's important that we're moving it quickly but also precisely."

The Oilers are back in the Finals for the second straight year after falling to the Panthers in seven games last season. Both teams return stronger. Florida added experienced names like Brad Marchand and Seth Jones, while Edmonton has better depth and a more balanced attack and looking to avenge last year’s defeat.

The Oilers know what’s coming, though, as Florida leads all playoff teams in total hits and plays a heavy, grinding style.

"And if you're just sloppy of the puck, then you're probably chasing the game for most of it," Knoblauch explained.

Knoblauch gave credit to Florida’s forechecking ability and discipline. He called the Panthers “a good forechecking team” that finish their checks consistently. Still, he’s confident that the Oilers can match that intensity.

"A lot of credit to them," Knoblauch said. "They are good for checking the team. They finish their checks quite regularly. ... We've been playing a lot of teams last year and this year, throughout the playoffs that like that physicality, and our guys are pretty accepting of it."

Coach Kris Knoblauch believes the Oilers are ready for Stanley Cup Finals

Connor McDavid leads all players in postseason points, and Stuart Skinner has found his form in net. But the Oilers will be without top scorer Zach Hyman, who remains out with an upper-body injury.

Florida, though, is at full strength and has Sergei Bobrovsky back in top form after a dominant Eastern Conference Final. Nevertheless, Knoblauch believes that his Oilers team is ready.

"I think we spent seven months getting ready for this playoff run," Knoblauch said (via NHL.com). "I think it was on our minds since we lost that last game."

Game 1 begins Wednesday at Rogers Place, where Edmonton will enjoy home-ice advantage - a key difference from last year’s Final. This is the 12th time in NHL history that two teams have met in back-to-back Cup Finals. The last time it happened, Pittsburgh avenged a previous loss to Detroit in 2009.

