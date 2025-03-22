Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch weighs in on Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl’s injury absence, impact on internal competition

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch spoke about the team’s game plan without star players Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Speaking to the media on Saturday ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken, Knoblauch acknowledged that “things change quite a bit” for the Oilers when the two players weren’t available.

However, he added that the injuries allow other players to step up and get more involved.

“The more somebody plays, they feel like they're part of the game,” Knoblauch said. “So, you know, some of these guys who are getting maybe 15 or 17 shifts a game, now we're looking at 20 to 23, and it just makes their involvement a lot more. They're engaged. It's much easier as a player to play the game, and so right now, they're in a much better position to contribute just because of their deployment.” (0:55)

The team confirmed that Draisaitl and McDavid would be out for at least a week following imaging scans of their injuries. McDavid is nursing a lower-body injury he picked up during Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Draisaitl has an undisclosed injury from Tuesday’s game against the Utah Hockey Club, which worsened over time.

However, Knoblauch saw the brighter side of the picture.

“Just more opportunities,” Knoblauch said. “Those guys will be back for the playoffs and maybe a little break, especially Connor didn't get a 4 Nations break; he played through. Maybe, this is good for him to have some downtime. But, I think for our team just to dig in and know that we can win hockey games without these guys … If we can do that missing two of the best hockey players, I think it's good for our team morale.” (4:25)

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid are second and fourth on the scoring chart

The two Oilers forwards have been among the most productive point-getters in the league this season. Draisaitl, whose point streak that lasted 18 games was halted during the game against Utah, has 101 points this season, only behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, who has 105 points. Draisaitl is the leading goalscorer in the NHL this season with 49 goals.

McDavid has 90 points (26 goals and 64 assists) so far this season. He was on a 13-game point streak before getting injured.

This is the first time both McDavid and Draisaitl have been injured at the same time since they became teammates 10 seasons ago.

