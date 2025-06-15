Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch shared his thoughts on goaltender Calvin Pickard's performance following a tough 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ad

The series returned to Rogers Place on Saturday, with the Panthers taking a 3-2 lead. Pickard, who shone in Game 4, struggled to replicate a similar outing, allowing four goals on 18 shots for a .778 save percentage.

Knoblauch noted after the game that Calvin Pickard had little chance on the goals due to breakaways.

"I’m not going to make that decision right now after a tough loss like tonight. From what I saw, I think Picks didn’t have much chance on those goals — breakaways, shots through screens, slot shots — there’s nothing saying that it was a poor performance. So, that’s what I see from it now," Knoblauch said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Goaltending has been a major concern for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. It remains to be seen whether coach Kris Knoblauch will continue with Calvin Pickard or switch back to Stuart Skinner for the must-win Game 6.

Florida Panthers one win away from back-to-back Stanley Cup title after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5

On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place. The Cats delivered a dominant performance to secure a 5-2 win and take a 3-2 lead in the championship series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Panthers after giving them a 1-0 lead at 9:12 in the first period. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Sam Bennett extended the advantage to 2-0. The second period remained goalless.

Marchand potted his second of the night to make it 3-0 for the Panthers at 5:12 of the third period. Just over two minutes later, Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers to cut the deficit to 3-1. Bennett then scored his second, restoring a 4-1 lead for Florida.

Ad

Corey Perry was another scorer for the Oilers, whose goal at 16:47 decreased the Cats' lead to 4-2. Eetu Luostarinen then scored the winner for the Cats after potting an empty net goal to clinch Game 5.

The Panthers will aim to secure their back-to-back championship when hosting the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama