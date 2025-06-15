Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch shared his thoughts on goaltender Calvin Pickard's performance following a tough 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The series returned to Rogers Place on Saturday, with the Panthers taking a 3-2 lead. Pickard, who shone in Game 4, struggled to replicate a similar outing, allowing four goals on 18 shots for a .778 save percentage.
Knoblauch noted after the game that Calvin Pickard had little chance on the goals due to breakaways.
"I’m not going to make that decision right now after a tough loss like tonight. From what I saw, I think Picks didn’t have much chance on those goals — breakaways, shots through screens, slot shots — there’s nothing saying that it was a poor performance. So, that’s what I see from it now," Knoblauch said.
Goaltending has been a major concern for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. It remains to be seen whether coach Kris Knoblauch will continue with Calvin Pickard or switch back to Stuart Skinner for the must-win Game 6.
Florida Panthers one win away from back-to-back Stanley Cup title after beating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5
On Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place. The Cats delivered a dominant performance to secure a 5-2 win and take a 3-2 lead in the championship series.
Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Panthers after giving them a 1-0 lead at 9:12 in the first period. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Sam Bennett extended the advantage to 2-0. The second period remained goalless.
Marchand potted his second of the night to make it 3-0 for the Panthers at 5:12 of the third period. Just over two minutes later, Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers to cut the deficit to 3-1. Bennett then scored his second, restoring a 4-1 lead for Florida.
Corey Perry was another scorer for the Oilers, whose goal at 16:47 decreased the Cats' lead to 4-2. Eetu Luostarinen then scored the winner for the Cats after potting an empty net goal to clinch Game 5.
The Panthers will aim to secure their back-to-back championship when hosting the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena for Game 6 on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.
