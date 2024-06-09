Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch backs Evander Kane despite tough start to Stanley Cup Final

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch has thrown his support behind winger Evander Kane, despite a setback in the Stanley Cup Final. Kane was an impactful player for the team in recent playoff runs; however, he has faced challenges in finding his scoring touch lately.

During a press conference, a reporter questioned Knoblauch about Evander Kane's performance. The reporter pointed out Kane's struggles in producing goals and his limited practice time due to undisclosed physical issues. Knoblauch, however, recognized Evander Kane's contributions to the team. He said that Kane still plays a vital role in their success.

"I think Evander's been good for our team." Knoblauch said. "He's been contributing, maybe not showing up on the score sheet as much as he has in the past, but still contributing to our team.

Trending

"I don't think we'd be where we are today, we wouldn't be in the Stanley Cup Finals if Evander hadn't been playing throughout the playoffs."

Expand Tweet

The Oilers winger faced a setback during Game 6 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. After delivering a body check on Stars' Alex Petrovic in the first period, Evander Kane briefly left the ice for the locker room. Despite returning to play, he saw limited ice time, totaling just 4 minutes and 39 seconds, and did not take any shifts in the third period.

Evander Kane and Oilers lost 3-0 to Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Sergei Bobrovsky displayed his skills in the net during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He led the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Bobrovsky remained solid and stopped all 32 shots he faced. He earned chants of "Bobby! Bobby!" from the crowd as he thwarted multiple breakaways and shut down Connor McDavid's attempts.

Bobrovsky shared his enjoyment of playing against elite players such as Connor McDavid.

“It’s fun to play those guys, those elite guys and it’s a fun atmosphere, I am just alive for the opportunity, and I enjoy every second of it,” Bobrovsky said.

The Panthers despite being outshot capitalized on their opportunities, with goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Eetu Luostarinen and Evan Rodrigues. Verhaeghe noted the team's improved preparation and experience from last year's final:

“We know how challenging it is, the ups and downs of playoffs and the grind of it. I think that makes us more equipped this year."

Edmonton's Stuart Skinner performed well despite the loss. McDavid recognized the danger posed by Florida's chances.

“Lots to like," McDavid said. “We didn’t give up too much, (but) what we did give up was dangerous.”

Edmonton, led by McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, now faces the challenge of overcoming a deficit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback