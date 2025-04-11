Oilers injury report: HC Kris Knoblauch updates on Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Stuart Skinner and other Edmonton stars' return

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch delivered an extensive injury update on the team’s wounded warriors.

In a media availability following Friday’s practice, Knoblauch talked to reporters, shedding light on the team’s injury situation.

Knoblauch confirmed Calvin Pickard got the nod to start on Friday night against the San Jose Sharks. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner would be the backup.

However, Knoblauch did say Skinner likely gets two starts in the last four games of the regular season. As such, the Oilers coach is confident Skinner will be ready for Game 1 of the 2025 NHL playoffs.

Knoblauch also confirmed that top-pairing defenseman Mattias Ekholm will be in the lineup against the Sharks. Unfortunately, Jake Walman, one of the other injured blue liners, is not expected to be back in the lineup but could see action at the start of the playoffs.

As for star center Leon Draisaitl, Knoblauch stated the following:

“Leon’s still day-to-day. He’s not playing tonight… Does he play one of the games on the back-to-backs or does he play that last game in San Jose? But I would say it’s that window.”

Knoblauch didn’t assure that Draisaitl would play before the end of the regular season but seemed confident the Oilers star could be in the lineup come playoff time.

Oilers coach prioritizing health over everything else

When asked about the possibility of clinching a playoff spot on Friday night, Knoblauch downplayed that situation having any effect on the team’s roster decisions moving forward.

Knoblauch stated:

“I don’t think so. I think the biggest one is we don’t want to push anyone to come back sooner than they should because we’re looking at the big picture and playing at their best for meaningful games.”

Those comments underscore the fact that Edmonton is focused more on icing a healthy lineup for the playoffs rather than rushing players into the team’s final games. That thought extended to Evander Kane, who Knoblauch confirmed could be an option once the playoffs begin.

Additionally, Knoblauch insisted the team wasn’t rushing Trent Frederic back. Frederic, who the team acquired at the trade deadline, hasn’t played due to injury. Nevertheless, the club is more concerned about having him ready for the postseason than rushing him back in non-meaningful games.

It remains to be seen if the Edmonton Oilers will be looking to bring anyone back into the lineup before the end of the regular season just to give them some game action before the puck drops on Game 1 of the 2025 NHL playoffs.

