Oilers injury update: HC Kris Knoblauch provides big update on John Klingberg & $25,000,000 D-man’s recovery status

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch shared an update about injured players Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg ahead of the team’s game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Speaking to reporters during the pregame media session, Knoblauch confirmed that both Klingberg and Ekholm would not take the ice.

Ad

“Where we are in the season, I think it's really important that we rest and recover, especially with Ekholm - as much hockey as he's played," Knoblauch said [4:42]. "Didn't have the break with the 4 Nations, which would have been very beneficial for him. And, yeah, we just obviously want to get those guys as healthy as possible for the stretch."

Ad

Trending

In the third year of a four-year, $25-million deal, Ekholm was part of the Team Sweden roster during the 4 Nations Face-Off. The best-on-best tournament was held from Feb. 12 to 20 and involved gruelling, fast-paced games for the players.

On Saturday, the Oilers found some form and scored a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars in a see-saw game. Dallas forward Wyatt Johnston opened the scoring, before two goals from Zach Hyman, and a goal apiece from Viktor Arvidsson, Connor McDavid and Connor Brown saw the Oilers take a commanding 5-1 lead by the end of the second period.

Ad

The Stars hit back in the third, scoring thrice to set up a nervy ending to the contest. But Edmonton managed to defend its one-goal lead till the final buzzer, with goalie Stuart Skinner making 21 saves on the night.

“We had some tough bounces,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said via NHL. “I thought ‘Stu’ (Skinner) played phenomenal. We just grinded one out.”

Edmonton has now won three of its last four games after having been on a run of five consecutive losses in February.

Ad

How the Oilers signed defenseman John Klingberg

Swedish defenseman Klingberg joined the Oilers in January 2025 for the rest of the season. He was a free agent who went unsigned in the offseason. Klingberg had not played a game since November 2023 when he underwent hip surgery. He addressed the issue in an interview on Jan. 20 after the Oilers announced they had signed him for the remainder of the season.

Ad

“I feel incredible," Klingberg said via NHL. "I have way more motion [mobility], not any pain anymore, which is exciting. I feel great and I'm very happy to be here now."

The 32-year-old has played 10 games for the Oilers this season, scoring one goal and recording three assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama