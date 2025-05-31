Oilers' Jake Walman buys young fans boxes of Upper Deck hockey cards after bumping into them at Walmart

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman had a kind moment with a young fan at Walmart. A local fan named Adam shared on X that his kids were looking at hockey cards when Walman walked up and introduced himself on Friday.

Walman reportedly spoke to the kids and then bought each of them a box of Upper Deck hockey cards.

Adam wrote in the caption on X:

"While looking at cards in Walmart Jake Wallman @walman_9 came up to my son Jake and introduced himself . He was so nice to my kids and bought each of my kids a box of Upper Deck cards. It's these things that make this team special to Edmonton! #LetsGoOilers"

This act of kindness came during an exciting time for the Oilers. They are heading to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row. Edmonton beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 in Game 5 to win the Western Conference final. The Oilers also beat the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the playoffs.

Now, the Oilers will face the Florida Panthers again in the final, just like last season. Last year, they lost in seven games. This year, they’ll start the series at home.

Jake Walman joined the Oilers partway through the season from the San Jose Sharks and was paired with defenseman John Klingberg. The two have played well together, especially while Mattias Ekholm was recovering from injury. Walman’s actions on and off the ice have made a strong impression on fans.

Jake Walman has helped the Oilers on the defensive front

Jake Walman has fit in well with the Edmonton Oilers. He moves the puck well and helps start plays, especially for top players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Walman also plays a physical game. Walman has recorded 24 hits in 16 playoff games. He clears the net and protects teammates after whistles. He’s not afraid to battle in front of the goal.

Walman delivered a check on Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen during a regular-season game in March.

Jake Walman's shot-blocking has also been important for the team. He has blocked 43 shots in the playoffs, the most on the Oilers, and only Esa Lindell has more.

Walman is now headed to his first Stanley Cup Final when the Oilers play the Florida Panthers starting June 4.

