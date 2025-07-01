"Oilers keep getting worse" "Losing in Stanley Cup final confirmed": NHL fans react as Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Edmonton's rival LA Kings

Corey Perry, who stood out in crucial moments for the Edmonton Oilers during the 2025 playoffs, signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings in free agency on Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, the deal includes bonuses and can reach $3.5 million.

Ad

Last season, the forward had 19 goals and 11 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Oilers. In the playoffs, he added 10 goals and four assists in 22 games. He played a bigger role after Zach Hyman got injured.

Perry's previous deal was a one-year deal worth $1.15 million with the Oilers. His playoff performance helped raise his value, and the Oilers could not keep him because of their salary cap situation.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared the news on X, writing,

Ad

Trending

“Corey Perry to LA.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon, the post drew the attention of NHL fans.

“Kings losing in Stanley Cup final confirmed,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Oilers keep getting worse 🤣,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"All because he thought he should ask for more money when he will be 41 this year and has made close to 100 million dollars in his career. Ah well, your finals run ends now because we will clap your cheeks in round 1," a fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Perry's decision to sign with the Kings.

Ad

"Vegas odds for Kings to win the Cup just plummeted," a fan mentioned.

"Congrats @LAKings , you lose to the @FlaPanthers in the 2026 Stanley Cup finals. Silver lining: you finally get past EDM in the first round," a fan wrote.

"Time to place a bet on the Kings to win the Western Conference and lose in the Finals," a fan reacted.

Ad

Perry now begins a new chapter with the Kings.

NHL insider Kurt Leavins' take on the Kings acquiring Corey Perry

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal has shared his thoughts on Corey Perry’s move to the Kings. Perry was useful for the Edmonton Oilers on the ice but also helped as a strong voice in the locker room. However, Leavins said Perry’s age brings risks of injury.

Ad

"But at his age, injury and regression are major-league risks. The Kings are gambling that Father Time is on their side." Leavins wrote.

However, Perry can still be effective in a third- or fourth-line role. In addition to that, he also brings physical play and veteran experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama