Oilers' Leon Draisaitl drops a 2-word hype message before start of 2025-26 NHL season

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 04, 2025 06:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Leon Draisaitl drops a 2-word hype message before start of 2025-26 NHL season

The Edmonton Oilers hyped up their fanbase with a series of photos highlighting their journey to last season’s Stanley Cup Final. The Instagram post showcases both the grind of the playoffs and some of their best moments.

The post included the words “ready to feel like this” in the photos, while the caption asked fans,

“Who’s ready?”
also-read-trending Trending

Leon Draisaitl jumped in on the hype, sharing one of the photos from the Oilers’ post to his Instagram story. The shot showed him celebrating a goal in front of a roaring crowd of fans.

Keeping it short and crisp, Draisaitl added a simple two-word caption:

“Same here.”
Leon Draisaitl IG story - Credit: @ drat_29
Leon Draisaitl IG story - Credit: @ drat_29

Draisaitl is coming off another massive season. He recorded 52 goals and 106 points in just 71 games. He followed it by a league-best 33 points across 22 playoff games. Despite his heroics, Edmonton fell short for the second straight year, losing back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals to the Florida Panthers.

With that in mind, expectations are sky-high heading into the new campaign. The Oilers open their 2025-26 regular season at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.

Oilers fans buzzing with excitement after "Who's Ready?" post

The Edmonton Oilers' "Who's ready?" social media post has sparked enthusiasm among the team's fanbase. Across various online platforms, supporters have flocked to share their anticipation for the upcoming NHL season.

One particularly passionate fan from Australia exclaimed,

"Soooo excited! I've planned my trip around being there during the hockey season. I'm coming to Canada in April from Australia and I've got my tickets!!!!"
However, not all responses have been equally enthusiastic. One fan took a more measured approach, simply stating,

"honestly? not yet."
Here are some more fan reactions:

"Can’t wait for you guys to come back, even the second-shortest summer in the league feels like forever" one fan wrote,
"Did you re-sign McDavid or get a championship level goalie yet?" another fan wrote.
"Sooo.. last year was like 1983, and this year is going to be 1984 again?" a user commented.
"Meeeeeeee!!!!!" another user wrote.

The majority of comments suggest that fans are eager for the new season.

