Leon Draisaitl made his feelings clear about what a Stanley Cup win would mean for his Edmonton Oilers teammate Connor McDavid ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are set for a rematch with the Panthers after last season’s heartbreaking Game 7 loss. Ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday, Draisaitl highlighted how much winning a championship would mean to McDavid, who’s been the heart of the franchise.

"I think it's everything he's ever dreamed of. It's everything that he ever put his work in for, that he grinds for, that he plays through injuries for," Draisaitl said.

"It means everything to all of us. Obviously, like you said, I don't know if you want to call it a burden, but being the face of this franchise, of a Canadian franchise — yeah, he wears it and he embraces it. It's what makes him," he added.

(from 10:30 mark onwards)

The Oilers have had a dominant run through the playoffs so far, defeating the LA Kings in six games, sweeping the Vegas Golden Knights and eliminating the Dallas Stars in five games. Edmonton has only lost four total games in the postseason.

McDavid has been dominant this postseason, putting up 26 points — six goals and 20 assists — in 16 games to lead all playoff scorers. Draisaitl trails him with 25 points.

For star forward Leon Draisaitl, winning the Cup would be the culmination of a long process and mean so much to the team, city and fans.

He emphasized the relationships and shared experience between his teammates, saying:

"They're my best friends, we've been through a lot of bad years, a lot of tough times here and now a lot of good times as well.

“Hopefully, we can do it for most importantly for ourselves, but for the people of Edmonton, the fan base, the organization, you know, they live with us and the passion is just it it feels different around here so yeah we're excited to get another crack at it," he added.

(from 4:05 mark onwards)

After years of building toward this goal, the Edmonton Oilers now find themselves four wins away.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers is set for Wednesday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

