Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl makes feelings known about his career-high 14-game point streak

Leon Draisaitl is on a 14-game point streak, the longest of his career. Before Monday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, he said he prepares the same way for every game. He does not focus too much on personal milestones.

"I mean, I think as a player, you don't you don't overly think about these things too much," Draisaitl said. "You prepare and think about every game the same way you go into every game, the same way, with the same mindset, the same attitude. And some nights it works out better than others. That's just the way this game works. So yeah, obviously looking to continue that tonight."

Leon Draisaitl assisted in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Dallas. This tied him with Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle for the longest active point streak in the NHL. Draisaitl (95 points: 46 goals and 49 assists) has now moved second on the points charts below Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (100 points).

In September 2024, Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million contract extension. His new deal, with a $14 million annual cap hit, starts next season and runs through 2032-33. It will make him the highest-paid NHL player. His performance this season shows that he is meeting expectations.

However, Draisaitl always expects more from himself. Last year, during the Stanley Cup Final, he said he holds himself to very high standards. The Oilers lost that series in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

"I've always been able to come back from stretches where I maybe haven't been at my best. It's just myself being better. Like I said, I hold myself to extremely high standards and if I don't get to that, obviously I'm not happy with it." Draisaitl said.

Draisaitl continues to play at a high level, and the Oilers hope he and captain Connor McDavid can help them make a deep playoff run.

Leon Draisaitl contributed in the Oilers' win over Stars

Leon Draisaitl assisted Viktor Arvidsson's goal in the Oilers's 5-4 win over Dallas. Zach Hyman (two goals), Connor McDavid and Connor Brown also found the net for Edmonton. McDavid added an assist, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

Meanwhile, Mikko Rantanen registered a goal and an assist on his Stars debut. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn, and Mathew Dumba also scored for Dallas. Edmonton built a 5-1 lead and held on for the win.

