Leon Draisaitl shared his thoughts after Connor McDavid’s impressive goal for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday. He called it one of the nicest goals he has seen McDavid score.
Speaking to the media postgame, Draisaitl explained that the timing, situation and pressure made the play stand out.
"It's huge," Draisaitl said. "All things considered, my hockey brain goes to that's probably one of the nicest goals I've seen him score. Just the whole situation, how it played out, who he had coming up behind him. That's a big-time play. There's only one player in the world that can do that in that moment. We're very fortunate to have him on our side."
(from 4:04 mark onwards)
Connor McDavid's goal came after Dallas cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2. The Oilers captain picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone. He moved in alone and beat goaltender Casey DeSmith with a quick deke. The goal gave Edmonton a 4-2 lead and helped them stay in control of the game.
McDavid had a goal and an assist in the 6-3 win. He finished the series with two goals and six assists in five games. In the 2025 playoffs, he now has 26 points in 16 games. He has been a steady playmaker all postseason, with 20 assists. During the regular season, he recorded 26 goals and 74 assists, reaching 100 points. That ranked him sixth in the league in points and fourth in assists.
With the win, the Oilers eliminated the Stars and reached the Stanley Cup Final. They will face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last season’s Final. Game 1 is set for Wednesday in Edmonton.
Before Connor McDavid's goal, the Oilers were quick to gain a 3-goal lead
The Edmonton Oilers started fast in Game 5, gaining a 2-0 lead. Corey Perry scored first on the power play after a pass from McDavid. Mattias Janmark added another goal on a breakaway just a few minutes later. Jeff Skinner scored next, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead early in the first period.
After the third goal, the Stars pulled Jake Oettinger and replaced him with Casey DeSmith. But, soon Jason Robertson scored to make it 3-1.
In the second period, Roope Hintz made it 3-2 on a power play. Following this, Connor McDavid scored to restore the two-goal lead. Robertson scored again early in the third. Evander Kane made it 5-3 before Kasperi Kapanen sealed the win with an empty-net goal.
