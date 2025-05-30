Leon Draisaitl shared his thoughts after Connor McDavid’s impressive goal for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday. He called it one of the nicest goals he has seen McDavid score.

Ad

Speaking to the media postgame, Draisaitl explained that the timing, situation and pressure made the play stand out.

"It's huge," Draisaitl said. "All things considered, my hockey brain goes to that's probably one of the nicest goals I've seen him score. Just the whole situation, how it played out, who he had coming up behind him. That's a big-time play. There's only one player in the world that can do that in that moment. We're very fortunate to have him on our side."

Ad

Trending

(from 4:04 mark onwards)

Ad

Connor McDavid's goal came after Dallas cut Edmonton’s lead to 3-2. The Oilers captain picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone. He moved in alone and beat goaltender Casey DeSmith with a quick deke. The goal gave Edmonton a 4-2 lead and helped them stay in control of the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

McDavid had a goal and an assist in the 6-3 win. He finished the series with two goals and six assists in five games. In the 2025 playoffs, he now has 26 points in 16 games. He has been a steady playmaker all postseason, with 20 assists. During the regular season, he recorded 26 goals and 74 assists, reaching 100 points. That ranked him sixth in the league in points and fourth in assists.

With the win, the Oilers eliminated the Stars and reached the Stanley Cup Final. They will face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of last season’s Final. Game 1 is set for Wednesday in Edmonton.

Ad

Before Connor McDavid's goal, the Oilers were quick to gain a 3-goal lead

The Edmonton Oilers started fast in Game 5, gaining a 2-0 lead. Corey Perry scored first on the power play after a pass from McDavid. Mattias Janmark added another goal on a breakaway just a few minutes later. Jeff Skinner scored next, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead early in the first period.

Ad

After the third goal, the Stars pulled Jake Oettinger and replaced him with Casey DeSmith. But, soon Jason Robertson scored to make it 3-1.

In the second period, Roope Hintz made it 3-2 on a power play. Following this, Connor McDavid scored to restore the two-goal lead. Robertson scored again early in the third. Evander Kane made it 5-3 before Kasperi Kapanen sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama