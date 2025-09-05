  • home icon
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl makes feelings known about uncertainty of Connor McDavid's future in Edmonton 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 05, 2025 04:54 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
Leon Draisaitl on uncertainty of Connor McDavid's future in Edmonton - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl shared how he feels about the uncertainty surrounding Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton.

McDavid is heading into the last season of the eight-year deal he signed in 2017. He could become an unrestricted free agent next summer. When asked about it after an informal skate on Thursday, Draisaitl said (via NHL.com):

“It’s not really for me to comment on, of course I want him here for as long as possible. I want to do it with him, but it’s about him and his family and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them.”
The two superstars have carried the Oilers to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances against the Florida Panthers, and with both leading the charge again this season, expectations are high for another deep run. Still, McDavid's contract status has left fans uneasy about what comes next.

Draisaitl, who just began the first season of his own eight-year, $112 million deal signed last fall, added:

“I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home here, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that. Hopefully something gets reported soon.”
In the meantime, Connor McDavid has made it clear he’s not in any hurry to finalize a contract decision, noting that he’s already had plenty of discussions with his agent behind the scenes.

Zach Hyman on Connor McDavid’s contract situation

Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman also weighed in on Connor McDavid’s contract situation while at Hockey Canada’s Olympic Orientation Camp in Calgary last week. Hyman made it clear he isn’t concerned about McDavid’s contract situation, saying:

“It’s completely fine. Everybody makes a big deal out of it,but he’s an Oiler. It’s not like he’s going anywhere right now. I don’t envision him ever leaving, but on his end, it’s like, 'W'hat’s the rush?”

He added that if he were in McDavid’s shoes, he’d be also taking the same approach. Hyman noted there’s no need to panic, fans shouldn’t stress over it. For now, the best thing to do is enjoy the games and trust that everything will fall into place.

For now, it remains to be seen when McDavid will sign extension with the Oilers.

