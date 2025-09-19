Oilers' Leon Draisaitl names personal accolade he's eyeing after claiming Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy last season

Leon Draisaitl is focused on defense as the 2025-26 NHL season starts in less than a month's time. The Edmonton Oilers forward told reporters on Friday that he wants to improve his two-way play.Draisaitl said he hopes to be in the Selke Trophy conversation. The award goes to the NHL’s top defensive forward.“I’d like to be in the Selke conversation at the end of this year,&quot; Draisaitl said, via NHL.com. &quot;There’s a lot of things that go into that, and a lot of things that I can learn and get better at. There’s also a lot of things I think I do really well already. Just looking to chip away at it and get even better.&quot;Last season, Leon Draisaitl won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy. He scored 52 goals in 71 games to lead the league. Despite missing 11 games, he finished seven goals ahead of William Nylander. It was his fourth season with at least 50 goals, and his career-high is 55 goals in 2021-22.Draisaitl also added 54 assists for 106 points. In the playoffs, he had 33 points in 22 games, tied with Connor McDavid. The Oilers made the Stanley Cup Final again, but they again lost to the Florida Panthers. Injuries to key players like Zach Hyman cost them the series.Leon Draisaitl comments on Connor McDavid's contractLooking forward, the Oilers still have their core. Leon Draisaitl will begin a new contract worth $112 million in 2025-26, and Connor McDavid’s contract is also close to expiring. Draisaitl spoke about McDavid's future with the Oilers.&quot;Of course I want him here for as long as possible,&quot; Draisaitl said in early September, via NHL.com. &quot;I want to do it with him, but it’s about him and his family, and they’re going to make their decision based on what’s best for them.&quot;Both players have played together for nearly a decade in Edmonton, earning a reputation as two of the best players in the League. So, Daraisaitl knows McDavid likes it in Edmonton.&quot;I know he loves it here, I know he feels at home here, but there’s a lot of things that play into a decision like that,&quot; Draisaitl added.Leon Draisaitl wants to help Edmonton return to the Final. His goal is to play strong on both sides of the puck. That, he believes, can make the Oilers stronger.