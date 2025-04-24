Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl had quipped about his teammate Connor McDavid's demeanor since Canada's victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

In a "Film with Friedge" session with NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman, when asked if McDavid had changed at all since the 4 Nations win, Draisaitl said:

"Yeah, he's gotten super arrogant." jokingly said with a laugh (7:40). "He doesn't change. He's always the same."

Connor McDavid led Team Canada to a championship win at the 4 Nations tournament, which brought together elite players from Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland. McDavid scored an overtime winner against the U.S. in the final to give Canada its fourth straight title in best-on-best international play.

Draisaitl said he was rooting for Canada in the tournament, even though he plays for Germany.

"I've lived in Canada for many years now. My future wife is Canadian. Connor is one of my best friends. A lot of my really good friends are all Canadian. So I was certainly happy for them that they won it," Draisaitl explained.

On McDavid's overall play during the tournament, Draisaitl said:

"I thought he was good, I think that the the quality of play is so high that it's hard to make it look easy...He was very mature, he was really good and he stepped up when it mattered most,"

Edmonton stars McDavid and Leon Draisaitl form one of NHL’s most dangerous offensive pairings, but Draisaitl says McDavid remains grounded, no matter how much success he achieves.

Leon Draisaitl reflects on last season Stanley Cup loss

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers were just one win away from capturing the Stanley Cup last season, but their hopes were dashed in a tough seven-game battle against the Florida Panthers.

When asked about last year's Cup loss, Draisaitl said:

"We talk about it briefly, but I think you can tell that for a lot of our guys that still really stings."

He recalled sitting with teammate Connor McDavid in Florida this season and feeling that weird, painful feeling of being back in the same arena where their season ended.

"It hurts, I mean, it's always going to hurt until we actually do it and hopefully win one," Draisaitl continued.

Leon Draisaitl remains determined to get the job done this year and bring the Stanley Cup back to Edmonton.

